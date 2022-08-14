Playing its second scrimmage of the season against an old region foe in Richmond Hill, Glynn Academy got its first taste of playing on the new turf inside Glynn County Stadium.
However, it took awhile for the Terrors to even get the opportunity to find a rhythm in the final tuneup of the season.
On the third play of the scrimmage with Richmond Hill only needing one yard to convert the first down, Mother Nature stole the show.
With lightning close by and both head coaches sending their teams to the locker room for shelter, the downpour arrived. As many waited underneath the stands or inside behind the goalpost, the newest prized possession of the Glynn County School System got its first test. The turf got its chance to weather the storm and take on every inch of water and drain properly and safely for games to continue.
Once the lightning appeared to leave the radius of the danger zone, the two teams went back out onto the field for a five minute warmup to loosen up again after sitting for 20 plus minutes.
Only needing 24 seconds left to tick before resuming the scrimmage, the second wave of the August storm rolled through. Heading back yet again to the locker rooms, the two coaches were determined to play this game out to get ready for their upcoming seasons.
Getting back on to the third and final time, the game resumed with Richmond Hill’s ball on their own 39-yard line. Two plays after coming back onto the field, the Wildcats fumbled the ball when junior safety Trent Tankersley laid a hit on the ball carrier to pop the ball loose.
Recovering the ball, Glynn’s offense took over on the 36 of the Wildcats. On the first play of the drive, a bad snap that bounced off quarterback Tyler Devlin’s chest and onto the turf allowed for Richmond Hill’s defense to dive on the ball.
Both sides still needing to revamp themselves into the game, the first score came on the first play after the recovered fumble, Richmond Hill quarterback Ty Goldrick found his receiver Andrew Matthews in the middle of the field. As he raced down the sidelines, Matthews outraced the Terrors secondary to stay inbounds and grab the first score of the game.
“Not really,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo of the weather delays. “Look, we’ve got a lot of kids who haven’t played or are playing a new positions. We gave up two touchdowns because we had our eyes in the backfield in the secondary. The only way you fix that problem is to get beat. That’s it. We got to get better on offense, and I felt like we did some good things at times and then we would make too many negative plays. We have got to cut that out and we have a big week ahead of us. We have really been working on us this week, and we will get to working on Statesboro and hopefully we will have a better performance on Friday.”
With every possession from kickoff starting on the 30-yard line, Glynn’s offense struggled to contain Richmond Hill’s front seven. The first drive did see Devlin connect with wide receiver David Prince for an 18-yard gain, one play after being sacked for a 10-yard loss. Deciding to go for it on fourth, Devlin scrambled for a 4-yard gain to move the chains and pump up the sidelines.
However, just like its first possession, Glynn fumbled and gave Richmond Hill the ball in its own half of the field.
“We didn’t block,” Hidalgo said of the offense in the first half. “We were not executing. We were supposed to block back on the defensive tackle, and we block the nose guard. We did that repepreataley over and over again. We have to be able to fix those things and make improvements. They are big things, but they should be easy fixes. It’s about knowing where to go. We will see.”
Richmond Hill wasted no time, as Goldrick found an open receiver in the middle of the field for a 39-yard score. Glynn’s passing defense struggled to cover spots of the field that Goldrick and Richmond Hill took advantage of.
Down 14-0, Glynn’s offense went three-and-out. Instead of punting, Hidalgo pulled the tricks out of the bag with a fake punt. Long snapper David Stanphill sent a direct snap to Hank Noonan, and the senior picked up 57 yards on the play to put the team in the red zone.
The Terrors were unable to put points up on the board, with Kody Arnold missing a 27-yard field goal on the wet surface, keeping the scrimmage at 14-0.
Never quitting though, Glynn would pick up a safety after Prince sacked Goldrick on the 1-yard line, pinning the Wildcats punter inside his own end zone. The snap sailed over his head and gave the Terrors their first points of the game.
The second quarter saw the two teams go back and forth, trading possessions with a few spark plays on each side. Richmond Hill scored with under a minute to go before the break on a 3-year rush by Zion Gillard.
Coming out of the locker rooms for the second half Hidalgo sang “Lean on M”e to bring his team together, and it showed with the team stepping up as a whole.
On the second play of the half, Devlin escaped pressure up the middle and found Prince one-on-one deep down the left sideline. Using his 6-foot-5 frame, Prince snagged the ball and was off for the races. His 77-yard touchdown catch gave the Terrors its first touchdown between its two scrimmages.
Glynn’s defense stood out in the third quarter, forcing sloppy penalties on Richmond Hill to ruin all momentum from the first half that they had built up. Tankersley picked off Goldrick, with the safety watching his eyes and securing the turnover for his team.
Having the ball on its own 14-yard line after the interception, the offense ran a designed pitch play to Greg Peacock. Picking up a few blocks once he received the pitch from Devlin, Peacock was off down the sidelines and untouched for an 86-yard rushing touchdown.
“We made some plays, we made some plays,” Hidalgo said of the offensive display. “The game is a simple game, you play fast and you hit things really hard. You try to block some people. We had some opportunities, but we turned the ball over. Our mesh has got to get better. It wasn’t really good tonight but we will work on them.”
With the game at 21-16, the varsity players were subbed off for the final quarter to give the JV players an opportunity to play. In that final quarter of play, the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points to claim victory at 31-16, in the second and final scrimmage of the preseason.
“I really like our kids,” Hidalgo said. “I think this is going to be a really good football team when the seasons over with at some point in time. We’ve got to get rolling in four weeks until the region play starts. That really is what it comes down to. That’s our time frame.”