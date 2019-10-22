Steve Waters will find himself in an unique, unenviable position Friday.
On a night the town will be divided into red and blue, the Glynn County athletic director plans to reach for white in his wardrobe and slip on a pullover emblazoned with the logo of the county’s athletic department before he stations himself behind the goalposts in the south end zone to watch the City Championship.
The job of an athletic director is to work with his or her school to help them best succeed. There’s little to no risk of a conflict of interest, as the athletic director has every incentive to assist their employer.
But Glynn County is different in this regard. One athletic director presides over both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy, and when the cross town rivals square off, they have to remain objective during the biggest game of the year.
“It’s kind of weird being athletic director because you don’t want one team to think you’re rooting for them or another team,” said Scott Spence, a Glynn County athletic director in the mid 2000s. “So I remember I used to wear a green shirt to that game… I just remember I had a green vest that said Glynn County Athletics, and I would wear it for that particular game.”
Waters recalls a conversation he had with Spence after being hired as the county’s new athletic director in 2012 in which he was advised to stand by the goalpost and never go to one side or the other lest he be accused of supporting one hometown team over the other.
“I’ve never left that goalpost,” Waters said with a chuckle. “Unless I’m called to go handle an emergency or something. I usually stand down on the other end, but now that we have the building, I’m probably just going to stand underneath the building. Right in the center.”
Further mudding the waters of allegiances is the fact recent athletic directors have spent a significant portion of their lives in the Golden Isles and have experiences at both schools.
Waters graduated from Glynn Academy, and after moving back to Brunswick, he worked at the school for a couple years before assuming his current position. Derrick Hulsey was a Glynn student-athlete, teacher, coach, and assistant principal in the late 70s, early 80s before becoming the principal at Brunswick High and finishing his career as the Glynn County athletic director in 1999.
“It was just unique getting to see both programs from a different perspective, being part of one and then actually becoming a part of the other as principal,” Hulsey said. “It’s just a great rivalry.”
Spence’s relationship with both schools was even more complicated as a football player at Brunswick High, a teacher and coach at Glynn Academy, and the GCS athletic director before serving as principal at both schools for seven years each.
“When I was a player, of course I was all Brunswick High,” Spence said. “And then when I became a coach at Glynn Academy, it was really weird because the first game we played was against Brunswick High School. That was strange. That was tough.
“But as the years go by as coach, it got easier. What it became, the school that I was working for, and the kids that I was working with, those were the ones I supported.”
Seeing the student- athletes at practice and talking to them to them in the hallways and classroom made it easier to pull for one side, but there’s no such reprieve as the athletic director.
However, for Waters, staying neutral throughout the week is easy enough. As long as he remembers to stick to whites, blacks and grays while avoiding red and blue, he hardly has time contemplate the outcome of the game.
“In this job, I think you’re so busy during the week that you don’t really think about the outcome of the game until the outcome actually starts,” Waters said. “So it’s not that hard for me actually.”
Both the Pirates and Terrors are used to being the home team at Glynn County Stadium, so there are logistics to consider about where the “visiting” team enters, tailgates, etc.
It’s during the game that things get difficult. But not because Waters has a vested interest in either team winning, but as a good friend of both Brunswick head coach Sean Pender and Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo, he doesn’t want to see either team disappointed.
“For me, it’s almost like the joy of seeing the winning team is taken back just because you know you’ve got over there, that’s a friend of yours, you’ve got kids that live here in the community that are hurting,” Waters said. “It’s kind of like you don’t get too up or too down because somebody is really happy and somebody is really down. It’s a very emotional game for these kids.”
Hulsey isn’t obligated to remain neutral anymore. But as a Glynn Academy alumnus whose had both his son’s graduated from Brunswick High, he and his wife still go to games for each program, and he’s devised a strategy to prevent any wardrobe dilemmas.
“What we started doing years ago, we sit on the home side stands where the press box is,” Husley said. “So whoever is the home team for that week is where we sit.
“So I’ll wear the colors of whoever the home team is this Friday night.”
Of course, it’s not always easy to remain impartial.
“I’m not going to lie, I root for Brunswick High now,” Spence said. “I’m retired, I was the principal at Brunswick High, I requested to go to Brunswick High to finish out my career because that’s where I graduated from.
“I do love Glynn Academy, but I will be wearing blue and gold Friday night.”
Spence’s logic is likely shared by many of the former athletes from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy that will be in the stands Friday night.
“When you grow up and that’s where you play football, that’s where you sweat, that’s where you bleed, that’s who you’re going to root for,” Spence said.