Julio Jones could be on his way out of Atlanta.
Trade rumors have swirled around the Falcons’ star receiver all offseason, but the noise will undoubtedly pick up after Jones said, ‘I’m outta there,’ when asked about his future with the team.
During the FS1 show “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe spoke to Jones over the phone — though it was unclear if the former All-Pro was aware he was on air.
It was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 32-year-old Jones had requested a trade from Atlanta in March, but the organization was trying to work quietly behind the scenes. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the team would take calls on Jones last month.
Sharpe also asked Jones where he would like to go play, to which he responded, ‘Right now, I wanna win.”
Over the past 10 seasons, Jones has become one of the faces of the Falcons’ franchise, playing in 135 games and recording 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He’s made seven Pro Bowls, been named a first-team All-Pro twice, and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018.
But Jones is coming off a 2020 season that saw him limited to 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns over nine games due to injury. His base salary of $15.3 million is fully guaranteed for this upcoming season, and it is scheduled to cost the Falcons more than $23 million against the cap in 2021 with cap hits exceeding $19 million in 2022 and 2023.
If Atlanta was to move Jones after June 1, the Falcons would still manage to find relief against this season’s cap, as the dead money would be split over the next two seasons.
According to Schefter, Atlanta has asked teams for a first round pick in any deals including Jones.