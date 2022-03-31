No. 7 Glynn Academy (14-6, 5-4) dropped its second straight non-region matchup against Wayne County by an identical 5-2 score on Wednesday at Wainwright Field.
The Yellow Jackets came out in the first inning and loaded the bases, scoring one run on an RBI single before adding another on a sacrifice fly. Glynn’s Caron Ritolla was pulled after two and a thirds of work, with Rooker Hobby coming in to pull Glynn out of the inning.
In the bottom half of the first inning, Spence Hartman started the inning with a leadoff single. Eventually stealing second base before a pop out, and third base during Tyler Devlin’s at-bat, the Terrors had runners on the corners with one out. Devlin stole second base before Hank Noonan hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Hartman and move Devlin over to third base.
For the next three innings, Glynn was unable to tie the game with runners stranded on base.
In the top of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets scored its first of three runs in the inning after the third consecutive fielding error on the Terrors. With runners on the corners, Hobby struck out two batters with a hit batter in between, loading the bases up with two outs. With the bases loaded, Hobby was called for a balk on the second pitch on an at-bat, moving all Yellow Jacket runners to move, giving the team its second run of the inning. After walking the batter, Hobby walked the following batter on five pitches, allowing the third and final run of the inning to score. Glynn would get out of the inning on a grounder.
Hobby wasn’t charged with any of the three runs scored in the inning, and he finished his night going 4.1 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
Glynn would score one run in the bottom of the fifth after drawing two walks for Trent Tankersley to drive an RBI single to left field for Noonan to score, leaving the Terrors down 5-2 with two innings to go.
The Terrors had a chance to continue their comeback in the sixth inning. After loading the bases on three straight walks (one hit by pitch), the Terrors hit a line drive to Wayne’s second baseman, then proceeded to hit into an inning-ending double-play.
In the bottom of the seventh, Glynn opened the inning with a leadoff walk but quickly fell into three straight outs to close out the game with a 5-2 defeat.
The team will look to get back into the win column when they return to region play with a three-game series with Effingham County (9-10, 7-1) starting Monday on the road.