With both the Pirate boys and girls soccer teams needing crucial region wins over Bradwell to stay in the playoff races, the teams executed with 2-1 victories.
The Lady Pirates (4-10-1, 3-7) came into the game looking to shake off their recent losing streak that put them sixth in the region seedings and little hope of reaching the fourth seed.
Brunswick started the game off with a high press, looking for mistakes to come from Bradwell (7-6, 3-6), to allow midfielder Emma Counts to find her front three in open gaps. In the first three minutes, Counts found forwards Shiloh Ferguson and Alayna Molina for opportunities on goal. Molina’s shot was at the goalkeeper, but a sign the team could score.
With the teams going back and forth of testing out the goalkeepers, freshman forward Lourdes Royal found herself whistled several times for being offsides with the team looking to push the field. Her presence out on the wing would make a big impact for the Lady Pirates towards the end of the game.
Bradwell scored the game’s first goal with Emily Hause receiving a through ball Alysia Estrada, beating Georgia Lawless to find the back of the net.
Brunswick responded with their own goal scoring opportunity when Royal outpaced the Tigers’s defense and cut back into the middle of the box, laying off a pass for Counts to take an uncontested shot. Counts shot hit the crossbar, but showed that the Lady Pirates were destined to score.
Coming out of halftime down 1-0, Brunswick made sure that they had to win the first 10 minutes of the second half to apply the pressure and force Bradwell to defend.
After several passes found the final third of the field, the Lady Pirates were unable to convert. However, it was a goal keeping mistake that allowed Brunswick back into the game.
Following a poor throw by Bradwell’s goalkeeper, and no players clearing the ball downfield to reset, Counts pounced on the loose ball. With Bradwell’s goalkeeper off her line, Counts shot from 28-yards out. With the ball inching closer to the looping into the net, Bradwell’s goalie popped the ball into the air but fell over, allowing the ball to bounce in for the tying goal.
“Emma is just a very powerful player and has a very powerful leg,” Brunswick assistant coach Kim Medders said. “She hurt them.”
Knowing they could win the game, the Lady Pirates continued to create chance after chance in the final third of the Tigers. With a few of them being created by Royal and Molina on the wings.
With under six minutes left, Royal found herself outmuscling the final Tiger defender and having a shot on goal. Putting all of the offsides calls and lost balls behind her, Royal shot the ball between the keepers legs and in for what would be the game winning goal.
“She’s one of the younger players but sse is good enough to play up. I was happy that she took the shot and kept her own–she has so much potential and great foot skills. I was very proud.”
Smiling and celebrating, the Lady Pirates knew there was still time to defend and keep the ball out of their own net.
The team stepped up big in the circumstance, Medders said the team wanted to win so badly after the last few games. Holding its own for the 2-1 win, Brunswick found themselves one game out in the lose column from the fourth and final state playoff spot.
“They just got it all put together in the second half, the chemistry was right,” Medders said. “We just talked about where we were falling down at half. We came back kind of pulled it out and I was very proud.”
Enrique quotes:
First half: that first half we looked like the team that we were in the beginning of the season. We were so successful at the beginning of the season because we were a complete team from start to end. There are moments where you lose focus because they are tired and they need a break but thats what we have needed for the past two games, be up a score and not down makes a huge difference.
Back in to the second: they knew that if we would have lost, our season was pretty much over. How competitive this region is, if we lost one more game we are done. With this win, we’re 70 percent in th playoffs. We still have two more huge playoff games to play so theres still more left to do. Still a lot more work to do.
Tired legs: today, we were missing tow of our top guys, freshman Cristofer Castillo and Allen Antah. Our two big center backs so im playing two guys who play in the midfield ad they stpe it up big time, and im really proud of them. That shows that when we need them to step up in any posito., smae with JB he is naturally a center forward, hes not a left back or midfielder but he’s filling those gaps and what i really like about JB is he is a sophomore and he is showing effort and heart for the team
Pirates 2
Tigers 1
After starting their previous game against Effingham County slowly and ultimately losing on penalties, the Brunswick boys (10-5, 5-5) came out with aggression to set the tone early against Bradwell (7-6, 3-6).
Head coach Enrique Power knew his team could come back and play like they were back in the beginning of the season, they just had to finish the half on top.
After the first touch by a Bradwell player, Brunswick players were pressing with multiple players circling in on the ball to force possession into their hands.
In the first few minutes, the Pirates created chances in the box but just like the girls game, they were unable to find a positive result. That is until the 32nd minute when co-captain Oscar Cruz delivered.
Dispossessing a Tiger player in their half of the field, Cruz found himself with the ball as he dribbled his way into the box with his powerful left foot. As teammates filled gaps inside the box looking for the ball, Cruz favored his chances on his left foot against the keeper. Cruz fired a strike into the top left corner of the goal, giving his team the early lead and his 15th goal of the season.
For the rest of the first half, both teams had threatening looks but neither side could convert the chances they had. Power said he knew his team would be tired in the first half because of how hard they worked but pointed to his team never losing focus.
“There are moments where you lose focus because they are tired and they need a break,” Power said. “That's what we’ve needed for the past two games, to be up a score and not down. It makes a huge difference.”
Brunswick held on for a 1-0 lead to enter the second half and found themselves playing more defensive in the second half with Bradwell looking to find the tying goal.
The Tigers were knocking on the door for a majority of the second half and they were finally able to secure the tying goal with 11 minutes left. Having placed a through ball between Brunswick’s defenders Steven Hawkins outpaced the Pirates and cut through the box for his favored right foot. Goalkeeper Jerry Martinez charged from his line and made one save but Hawkins stayed on his feet for the rebound to put the ball into the back of the net.
Brunswick had every right to let Bradwell control the remainder of the game and find the winner but Power said the players knew the importance of the game.
“They knew that if we would have lost, our season was pretty much over,” Power said. “With how competitive this region is, if we lose one more game we are done. With this win, we’re 70 percent in the playoffs. We still have two more huge playoff games to play so there's still more left to do. Still a lot more work to do.”
A minute after Hawkins was carried off the pitch with an ankle injury, the Pirates took advantage of the moment and capitalized. Cruz hit a driven lob pass to Alex Ortiz who had space to run after the ball and take it into the box. With a defender on his back, Ortiz cut back with his left foot and passed the ball to Cruz for a shot. Cruz’s shot took a slight deflection, hitting the bottom left of the post, but JB Santos came crashing in from behind the play to strike the loose ball in for what would be the game winning goal.
“JB’s naturally a center forward,” Power said. “He’s not a left back or midfielder but he’s filling those gaps. “What I really like about JB is he’s a sophomore and he’s showing effort and heart for the team.”
With eight minutes to play, Brunswick continued to create chances with Santos missing a wide open header from yards out. However, it was the backline of the Pirates that stepped up.
“We were missing two of our top guys, freshman Cristofer Castillo and Allen Antah. Our two big center backs, so i'm playing two guys (Charlie Medders and Grayson Ferguson) who play in the midfield and they stepped it up big time, and i'm really proud of them.”
With just two region games left in the season, the Pirates have a one game lead for the fourth and final spot for the 6A State Playoffs. They will return to Glynn County Stadium on Tuesday for a non-region battle against Liberty County.