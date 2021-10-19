Frederica Academy running back Jordan Triplett believes opponents are focusing on the wrong thing in their attempts to thwart the star.
“They give me too much credit,” the sophomore said.
Instead, Triplett is quick to assign credit for his tremendous success to his teammates.
“I’m giving that all to the linemen and the coaches,” Triplett said. “We have some fresh linemen: Hamp Thompson, Victor Riden, and Jacob Aiken. Those three have either never played o-line or never played high school football. But they all have really stepped up, and I can’t thank them enough. They have put the work in and they are starting to really understand it, and they want to be there and that’s what means the most to the team. The coaches really put us in great situations, Coach Derrick, Coach Barnes, Coach Calhoun — everyone out there. They put us in the best situations for us to win.”
Last year, Triplett was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America team after rushing for more than 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games.
This year, he’s rushed for 895 yards and 14 touchdowns on 142 carries. He’s been involved in the passing game too, catching 10 balls for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while completing one pass for 67 yards and a touchdown.
He’s done everything offensively that the team has asked of him.
However, it’s on the defensive side of the ball where Triplett has inserted himself into becoming an all-around star.
“I think he really bought into it the last four weeks, of I’m going to be as good on both sides of the ball as I can be,” head coach Brandon Derrick said. “He’s really started learning the scheme and he understands. It’s starting to come to him more naturally, and you can really start to see it. He’s flying to the ball and reacting on defense. On offense, he’s just got a gift at running the ball on offense. He can really grind it out, and he can break a run he just sees things. He’s got great vision and good feet. It’s kind of the same thing on defense, he can see it and he gets downhill and makes tackles.”
Triplett added that he has played both sides of the ball his entire life, except last year when the team had 30 plus players, giving him the ability to rest.
“Whenever I had that break time and I would come off, those guys on the other team who would play both sides, I came out there with the same energy as the first drive, and it was really easy for me to get those extra yards,” Triplett said. “This year, knowing I had to play defense, I was a little worried I might get a little tired on offense. I’ve really realized that if I can put all my energy on defense it doesn’t really matter about offense. Defense is what wins games, and Coach Derrick has really shown me that throughout this year.”
With only 20 kids on the team, players have been asked to play both sides of the ball, rarely getting rest. The team bought into the ask from the coaching staff and have been rolling since the second half of the Long County game.
“Before it felt like when we got down like that we didn’t know why,” Triplett said. “But that second half, over halftime, we talked about it and we all came together and focused on what we were going to do. Instead of getting mad that we were down, we all just came together and fixed it. Then we really found it that second half, and we almost came back and won that game. After that, we all now know it’s not a single-player game, we all have to do our assignments and do the team things to go out there and win.”
His humbleness has brought him to be respected and trusted to lead the team week in and out. Coach Derrick made it no secret when he told his team about Triplett being the focal point.
“We are going to put the game plan in his hands a lot of times,” Derrick said. It was no secret this past week. During practice, I even said it in front of the kids. We are going to go as you go.”
After hearing that from his coaches, Triplett said it meant a lot to him to know that the coaches have full trust in him to get things done on the field.
“To me, it means that I need to be a leader, and it means instead of being a sophomore act like a senior,” Triplett said. “Be that senior for the ones that left and be the ones for the freshman that are coming up. Just try my best to help coach D have leaders because I know he doesn’t have as many as last year. I’ve tried my best to step up and be in that role and it’s working out a little bit. I think they are starting to understand what I’m trying to help the team with, and it’s really turning up on the film and the practice field. It’s all coming together.”
Triplett got things done on the field against rivals Bulloch Academy, rushing for 242 yards and five touchdowns on 50 carries. Thus earning him back-to-back Summit Sports Player of the Week honors.
Although nothing surprises Coach Derrick anymore about Triplett’s game, he acknowledges that his star running back will go out and put in key blocks when his teammates receive the ball.
As for Triplett, he’s said his knowledge of the game is what has stood out to him from year one to year two.
“Me and Coach Derrick have a couple of meetings throughout the year and even on the weekends where we watch film and break it down of the other team and our team,” Triplett said. “He’s really showed the knowledge of the game which before I never would have had.”
When asked what goals he wants to see accomplished by the team and himself, Triplett put all the focus on the team goal.
“For the team, my goal is to win that first playoff game,” Triplett said. “Take it one game at a time. After we win that first playoff game I want to go all the way and see if we can get some revenge on John Milledge this year in the state championship game. I don’t really have an individual goal this year, last year it might have been to make all-state. This year my main goal is winning the state championship with this team now. That would mean a lot to those guys out there.”