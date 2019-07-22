On Saturday, 912 Sports Connection held its fifth annual media day at the Glynn County Athletic Center at Glynn County Stadium.
More than a dozen coaches from around south Georgia made an appearance to speak about the upcoming 2019-20 football season.
Each day this week, The News highlights what to expect from teams around the area.
GLYNN ACADEMY
After winning four region titles in a row, Glynn Academy looks to make it No. 5 and avoid complacency after listening to head coach Rocky Hidalgo at media day.
Last season, the Red Terrors finished 8-4 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-6A. Glynn’s offense averaged 27.8 points while the defense held teams to 15.8 points a game.
Glynn’s season ended last year in the second round of the playoffs against Valdosta as the Red Terrors lost 35-24.
2019 is no different from years past as Hidalgo said the team has the same three main goals. Those three goals are to win the city championship against Brunswick High, win the region championship and to make the playoffs and compete for a state title.
The coach heads into his sixth season at Glynn Academy and holds an impressive 49-17 record, has won the city championship all five years, has one state championship appearance, and four region titles in a row. Glynn has made the playoffs every year under Hidalgo, and 2019 is no different.
Success is a daily proposition for Glynn. Hidalgo says that's what they as a team have to work on in 2019. He wants the guys to come in and compete every day to put yourself to be successful on Friday nights.
He said at media day that this years team would be a typical Glynn Academy team with a hard nose defense with a run dominant offense.
The teams biggest strength is the lines of scrimmage. Hidalgo said that the offensive line will be good this year and once they get some of the guys back on the defensive line, it will be just as good.
“I think if you’re good in the trenches if people cannot run the ball and you can run the ball it creates problems for people,” Hidalgo said. “When its all said and done it's going to be a good football team with our hands on the ground and I think that’s why we will end up being good in the long run.”
A typical Glynn Academy team includes a stable full of running backs. Glynn has four running backs that Hidalgo and his staff are confident in this year. Grant returns as a three-year starter along with Caden Hutchinson who will be a junior this year. There is also John Moody and Alan Partin that the Red Terrors can use against teams.
“We feel like we have four really good backs and those guys are only going to be as good as the guys up front,” Hidalgo said. “So that’s where I think once we get Trevor Timmons, who had a scope knee surgery done, I think once we get him back I think this team will be a team that will have a good chance to run the football.”
Hidalgo said that the team will be great on defense and that’s where it starts.
“It’s tough to lose if the other team doesn’t score, so we want to start from there,” Hidalgo said. “I know its sexy to go out and throw the ball all over the yard 50 times, but I’m not built that way. That’s not my mindset; we want to go and run the football, be physical up front, run the ball, and play great defense. Then take our shot when we can in the passing game.”
Hidalgo feels like he has some good depth on the defensive line with three guys coming back this season. James Dyal, Jordan Swain, and Torres Davis. While Davis is recovering from a shoulder injury, he should be back by week one.
Glynn will have to replace the entire linebacker group because all four linebackers graduated. Both starting corners will be back but will have to find some help at safety.
He mentioned guys like Ryan Seay, Miles Smith, Tywon Melvin as three guys that had good summers. Then there is Justin Fleming that the staff hopes to get some mileage out of at the outside linebacker position. He said that the staff likes the linebacker group and that they’re young and need to get on the field and play.
Hidalgo also mentioned last years off the field issues and said that he feels like that won’t happen this year.
“I want to see our kids get out on the field and compete. I think we have some really good kids, that’s what I think,” Hidalgo said. “When I say that, they’re good people, they go out and support each other, pull for each other, they work really hard, and they do what they’re asked to do off the field. So I’m excited because I think it's going to be a fun group of kids to coach. When we have a fun group of kids to coach, we generally end up with a good football team.”
He said that this year the team has to play great each week, beat team better than Glynn Academy and get the execution up if they want to make another deep playoff run in 2019.