In the matter of 14 plays, Langston Hughes blew open a close contest against Glynn Academy in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs and ran away with a 35-0 victory Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Though the Terrors trailed 14-0 at halftime against the visiting Panthers, Glynn had held tough after falling down two scores early in the first half — narrowly missing on a few opportunities to add points — and got the ball to open the third quarter with a chance to cut the deficit in half.
Instead, the Terrors succumbed to a series of unfortunate events.
On the third play in the second half, Glynn Academy threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage that was ruled a lateral as it hit the turf, and Terrance Love scooped it up and took it 32 yards to the house to push the Hughes lead to 21-0 just over a minute into the period.
The Terrors got the back and promptly went three-and-out, punting the ball back to the Panthers, who ripped off an 88-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to take the remaining air out of the stadium.
Suddenly trailing by four touchdowns, Glynn Academy lost a fumble on its next snap, and after a short five-play scoring drive Langston Hughes had a 35-0 stranglehold on the game with 4:28 still left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t prepare our kids to play this game,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We stunk the joint up. That’s on me as a head coach.”
Slow starts to both halves hurt Glynn Academy’s pursuit of a quarterfinal appearance.
Just two plays into the game, Langston Hughes struck on a double pass that went for a big gain to set up a touchdown run little more than a minute and a half into the first quarter. The Panthers’ ensuing possession was littered with flags — eight total penalties were accepted on the drive between both teams — but it ended the same way: in the end zone.
Meanwhile, Glynn Academy had its chances, but it just couldn’t make them count.
The Terrors sputtered out on their first offensive possession and turned the ball over on downs just outside the red zone, and they were forced to punt near midfield on the next drive.
But Glynn Academy received a spark soon after. Just when it looked as if Hughes would march down to score its third touchdown on as many drives, Tyler Devin jumped in front of a pass to record an interception at the goal line.
Finally with some momentum, the Terrors moved the ball 79 yards on 10 straight run plays until it lost a fumble just at the doorstep of the red zone. After forcing a three-and-out, Glynn Academy had one more chance to get points before halftime, but a pass sailed over the head of an open receiver near the goal line to squander the best opportunity.
Still, the second half appeared poised to be a gritty, hard-fought affair. In lieu of that, Hughes secured its first trip to the quarterfinals in the program’s 11-year history.
It’s back to the drawing board for a Glynn Academy program looking to return to the form that saw the Terrors advance past the second round for four straight seasons from 2014-17.
“I’ve got mommies telling their kid they can’t play tonight because they’ve got sniffles, then moms pulling them out because they’ve got bruised hands,” Hidalgo said. “We deal with enough stuff around here with the kids that want to be here and play here. Culturally, we’ve got a lot of issues to deal with, not just with our kids, but our parents too.”