Glynn Academy doesn’t need any extra motivation heading into its first game against cross-town rival Brunswick High; the desire to notch a region win is incentive enough.
Looking for their first victory in Region 2-6A, the Terrors (4-11, 0-2) will tip off against the Pirates (9-6, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. today in the Glass Palace.
Although the gym is sure to be rocking as the rivals play each of their first games of the new year against one another, Glynn Academy head coach Terrance Haywood believes getting back into the mix in region play is the only catalyst his team needs.
“My focus is, and always has been, it’s another region game,” Haywood said. “If we were in different classifications for whatever reason, then it would just be a straight rivalry game for bragging rights.
“It’s a region game, but in the grand scheme of things, it isn’t any more important than beating Effingham, Bradwell, Richmond Hill or anybody else.”
Getting a few region wins over any of the quartet is priority No. 1 for Glynn, which along with Bradwell, is currently winless in the region and in a tie at the bottom of the standings, as the top four teams advance to the postseason and compete in the Region 2-6A tournament.
Glynn Academy lost a road game to Effingham County in overtime early last month, and just before Christmas break, it dropped a home contest against Richmond Hill.
The Terrors went 2-4 over six combined games at the U-Save-It-Classic in Albany and the Paul Thigpen Motor Group Christmas Classic in Vidalia, but preparing for the Pirates is different.
“With those teams in the Christmas tournaments, you really don’t know a whole lot about them,” Haywood said. “You may be able to get somebody to send you some film on them, but it’s normally teams that you don’t play in the regular season.
“This game is a little different, being that it’s a cross-town rival. The kids are all familiar.”
One thing Glynn did take away from its Christmas slate was the potential it possess. Haywood believes when the Terrors put their minds to it and play focused basketball for four quarters, they can be a solid team.
But when it doesn’t, Glynn can find itself in some holes that can be difficult to dig out from.
The Red Terrors will likely look to junior Max Hrdlicka as a steadying hand early on. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound point-forward earned the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s Player of the Game honors in the City Championship game last season, and he enters today averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
“He started every game last year as a sophomore, so he’s played in this rivalry,” Haywood said. “Of course he’s bringing some experience to the table. I don’t think the stage will be too big for him or anything.”
Hrdlicka’s length and athleticism, which he showed off in a highlight dunk last year against Brunswick, will also be crucial in limiting the impact of Pirates big Jaden Dunham, who has developed into a real quality player in the departure of Joyful Hawkins.
“He’s a great player,” Haywood said of Dunham. “A kid with size, he can rebound, he can block shots, he can step outside and shoot midrange jump shots, and he can knock them down. He’s been doing this for a while.”