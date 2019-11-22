Brunswick High’s 2019 season is officially over after falling to Harrison High 51-19 on Friday, in the second round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs.
After a strong start and two quick touchdowns, Brunswick couldn’t find a way to slow down Harrison’s offense or defense. Harrison was just too strong on both ends of the ball and put it to Brunswick.
The Pirates struck first off a 44-yard touchdown run from Ree Simmons with 10:57 to go in the first quarter.
Harrison quickly responded with its own touchdown run to make it 7-7 with 6:53 to go in the opening quarter. They Hoyas really pushed their run game, particularly the toss sweep, which the Pirates couldn’t manage to stop.
Anthony Mountain had a big start, including a huge third-down conversion with a 33-yard completion to Che’querdo Foy to keep the drive alive.
Mountain took it 33 yards in for the Pirates second touchdown of the game. Brunswick had its extra point blocked, which made it 13-7.
That would be the last time the Pirates would lead in the game. After that, the Harrison offense exposed Brunswick’s defense.
Harrison went on to score 21 straight points going into halftime to have a dominate 28-13 lead.
Brunswick brought in KJ Lee in the second half to help out Mountain at quarterback. Simmons and Chuckobe Hill both had bright moments, but Harrison’s defense was too strong and had an answer for anything the Pirates threw at them.
Harrison led 35-13 for most of the third quarter when the Pirates found some a slight bit of offensive momentum. Foy had another big catch to keep the drive alive, which set up an Amarion Whitfield touchdown.
Brunswick attempted a two-point conversion, but couldn’t make it happen. The Pirates put a dent into the lead and went into the fourth quarter trailing 35-19.
The Hoyas scored and then had two points given to them when their defense forced a Brunswick safety to go up 44-19.
Harrison put the nail in the coffin with a short touchdown to make it 51-19 midway through the fourth quarter.
Brunswick finished the 2019 season with a 6-6 record after getting past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in nine years.