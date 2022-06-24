If the smiling faces and gleeful shouts leaving the Brunswick High field house was any indication, a new generation of Pirates was born Friday at the team’s All-Star Youth Football Camp.
Around 75 campers ranging from first through seventh grade showed up at the BHS practice field for an afternoon of fun and football, getting all they could bargain for on both fronts.
“There was a bunch of kids out here that had a good time, learned some skills, and just had a great time out here with our players,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “This is one way we’re going to give back to the community, for sure.”
The session started with the campers breaking into groups and rotating through a variety of stations in a circuit meant to give the perspective players a taste of each position.
With Pirates coaches and players leading the stations, campers pushed blocking pads, punished a tackling wheel, and high stepped over obstacles. Doing so in front of the players they watch on Friday nights, or have met through school programs, is one of the most exciting aspects of the day.
“Some of them remember when we were on the bus loop, or car loop, in the morning at the elementary schools,” Grady said. “They remember these guys. They were giving them high-fives and calling out their numbers and name.”
Brunswick defensive tackle, and Wake Forest commit, Ka’Shawn Thomas was among of the many varsity Pirates working with campers on the defensive side of the ball, while projected starting quarterback J.R. Elkins delivered passes to players going through offensive skill stations.
Despite the blistering temperatures in the days preceding, it cooled down into the upper 80s for camp day, allowing the tykes to get in plenty of time on the gridiron.
“It was actually a nice day out here today,” Grady said. “It wasn’t too hot, plenty of water breaks, and treating these guys to a popsicle at the end. They enjoyed the day for sure, and just had a great time — there was a lot of laughter out here — and that’s what it’s all about.
“It’s all about the family, and it’s all about these kids.”
Once the campers rotated through each station, and following a long water break, the Pirates set up defensive-specific drills where the curriculum included how to get off the line out of a three-point stance, back pedaling and attacking from the secondary, and wrapping up when making a tackle.
After another break, the campers went into offensive drills that honed their ability to catch, carry and block, setting the stage for some ‘Pirate Ball’ to test all they’d learn throughout the afternoon.
But the most important thing the campers learned on the day is that no matter where they go to school or how old they are, each one is now an honorary Pirate.
“It brings a whole new meaning to having an impact on some kid’s life,” Grady said. “Coming out here, just even for the three hours we were out here, I know these kids had a great day, and they’re going to go home and going to talk about it.
“They got a shirt today, and we’re thankful for Fox Run for sponsoring our shirts. These guys will always have that shirt, see that emblem, and may remember the Pirates, come out to a game and support us this fall.”