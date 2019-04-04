One big inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader jumpstarted the Mariners’ offense ahead of Game 2 as it secured a sweep of the Ave Maria Gyrenes 5-1, 8-3 on Thursday at the Coastal Georgia Softball Field.
Coastal pounded Ave Maria’s pitching for 13 hits in Game 2, five of them going for extra bases.
Trailing 1-0, the Mariners got an early shot of life when Breanna Wells hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the second inning. Two batters later, Lauryn Garcia singled and advanced to second on the ensuing throw to give the team a pair of runners in scoring position.
After a ground out to third, Kensey Solomon drove home both runners on a single through the left side of the infield. KailiAnn Sadeski followed with a single and a stolen base before Mary Waldron scored Solomon on the fourth single of the inning.
The Mariners added to their lead in the fourth when Kylie Young drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded double, and in the fifth, they went up 8-1 after Garcia scored on a passed ball and Sadeski and Paige Alt each hit an RBI double.
Ave Maria was able to close the gap a bit when it took advantage of a Coastal error on a fielder’s choice that allowed two runs to cross the plate, but starter Ansley Bowen buckled down and struck out the last two batters to escape the inning and ultimately earn the win.
In Game 1 of The Sun Conference doubleheader, it was a fifth-inning flurry that lifted the Mariners to a 5-1 victory.
Again, Ave Maria struck early as it made Coastal ace Alt pay for issuing a free pass with a two-out double down the left-field line to take a 1-0 lead.
It was the lone blemish on Alt’s performance, despite having far from her best control on the mound. Alt entered the contest having walked just 38 batters in 108.2 innings (2.44 walks per seven innings), but she walked five Gyrenes in her complete game Thursday.
Still, Alt was able to limit the damage on the scoreboard to one run by striking out seven batters and holding Ave Maria to extra bases on just one of its six hits.
It was Alt’s grit on the mound that bought the Mariners enough time to hit their groove at the plate in a game in which they stranded seven on base, beginning with a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first.
Coastal was unable to cash in on a baserunner despite having at least one player reach safely in each of the first four innings. Waldron continued the streak by drawing a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, but this time, the Mariners capitalized.
Alt singled down the left-field line, and Young, who avoided a serious injury after taking low line drive off her ankle in Coastal’s previous home game on March 27, followed with a single of her own to load the bases.
Wells reached on a fielder’s choice, sending Waldron home to tie the game with Ave Maria unable to make a play at any base, and Cevana Wood provided the big hit on a single that scored three assisted by an error at third base. Garcia also reached on an error in the ensuing at-bat as Wood came around to score the fifth run of the inning.
Six Gyrenes reached base over the final two innings as they worked to take back the lead, but Alt managed to escape both jams unscathed to secure the win.
With the sweep, Coastal Georgia improves to 20-13 overall, including 10-4 in the TSC, which has it tied with No. 18 USC Beaufort atop the conference standings.
Sun Conference rival St. Thomas will travel to Coastal on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.