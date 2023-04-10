The Brunswick High boys did the namesake of its newly named track and field meet proud last week.
The inaugural Big Play Slay Invitational was held last Thursday at Brunswick High School, where the Pirates’ boys team came out on top of a seven-team field.
“It was a great opportunity,” said Brunswick boys track and field coach Brian Edwards. “(Darius Slay) just got done with the Super Bowl, and we’re trying to celebrate all our alumni who are just doing positive things. This was the first thing that we had — we’re working on a couple of different things as far as out there on the track.
“But it was just fun to be able to honor him and all the great work he’s done in all the years he’s been in the NFL, and the stuff that he does in the community as well. It was awesome to have his mom out, as well as his mentor.”
Brunswick earned 210.5 points to beat out second-place Vidalia’s score of 165. The Glynn Academy boys rounded out the top three with 134 points.
Slay was part of the 4x100-meter relay team that set the Pirates’ school record at 42.27 back in 2007, and the current team did the former Brunswick standout proud with a winning time of 42.90, which is the 11th-best in program history.
The Pirates also won the 4x400 relay in 3:30.58, and the boys finished second in the 4x200 and the 4x800 with times of 1:35.90 and 8:46.00, respectively.
Individually, Devon Cummings won both the 110-meter hurdles (15.13) and the 300m hurdles (41.08) with teammate Ivan Johnson finishing as the runner-up in both races — running a 15.21 in the 110m and a 41.34 in the 300m.
Riyon Rankin jumped to another convincing victory in the high jump with a leap of 6-10, and Alex Foster cleared 10-00.00 in the pole vault to give Brunswick another first-place finisher.
J’Shawn Towns also finished first — breaking his own school-record discus throw with a toss of 146-00.5.
Glynn Academy’s Maxwell Wakeland won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:45.00, followed closely by Brunswick’s Daniel Zamudio in 4:46.00. It was the same result in the 3,200-meter run — Wakeland finishing first (10:25.00) just ahead of Zamudio (10:44.00).
Glynn also took the 800m run with Joseph Barnes’ time of 2:03.00, and the Terrors’ team won the 4x800 relay in 8:35.00.
McIntosh County Academy also competed at the meet with sophomore MJ Quarterman finishing first in the boys triple jump (45-09.75), fourth in the high jump (6-00) and sixth in the long jump (19-11.00).
On the girls’ side of the meet, Glynn Academy took first place with a score of 174 with second-place Savannah Christian at 129 and a tie for third between Vidalia and Brunswick with 116 points.
Glynn Academy dominated the distance running and relays — winning the 4x100 (51.74), 4x200 (1:49.99), 4x400 (4:40.00) and the 4x800 in a school-record 10:38.00.
As individuals, Lexi Alberson won the 800m run in 2:31.00, edging out teammate Sophie Speirs’ second-place time of 2:38.00. Lacey Reedy won the 1,600m run in 5:49.00, and Abigail Winford finished first in the 3,200m run in 13:34.00. The Terrors also had Camille Gray win the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.84.
Brunswick saw Sydney Haywood win the 400m dash in 1:06.84 over Glynn Academy’s Journee Austin, who finished second in 1:08.24. Frederica Academy’s Maggie Dorminy’s time of 14:46.00 was good for second in the 3,200m run, and McIntosh County Academy’s Jerrica Bryant won both discus (103-09.00) and shot put (39-00.50).
Following spring break, Glynn Academy is set to return to the track at a meet hosted by Ware County on April 19 in Waycross. Brunswick High’s next meet will be another home affair on April 20.