The basketball programs at College of Coastal Georgia produced a couple of the finest student-athletes at the school this past year.
Junior men’s basketball player Kenny Brown was voted the 2020-21 Male Student-Athlete of the Year, and senior women’s basketball player Solrun Gisladottir was voted the Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
Brown is the first men’s basketball player selected as the Mariners’ Student-Athlete of the Year, and along with the third-ever selection of a Coastal women’s basketball player, student-athletes from the hardwood swept the prestigious end-of-year award.
The award is decided after each Coastal Georgia head coach nominates one athlete per team who they believe exhibits Scholarship, Athleticism, Integrity, Leadership and Sportsmanship.
According to S.A.I.L.S. criteria, student-athletes are committed to academic success, display athletic excellence on the playing field, demonstrate honesty and responsibility, exhibit selfless service to teammates and outstanding sportsmanship in competition.
Brown, an exercise science major with a 3.85 GPA earned an associates degree and graduated Suma Cum Laude before arriving at Coastal Georgia.
The leading scorer for the Mariners’ men’s basketball team this past season, Brown averaged 15.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and scored a career-high 32 points in the second game of the campaign despite maintaining a full academic load in his two semesters at the school.
Named one of The Sun Conference Players to Watch before the season, Brown lived up to the billing, earning first team all-conference honors following a season that saw the Palmetto, Fla., native rank fifth in 3-pointers made and eighth in total points and points per game.
Due to COVID-19, the Mariners’ basketball team was not able to perform the same kind of community work as it has in the past, but Brown still proved himself as a leader for the program.
“Congratulations to Kenny for winning the Mariners’ Male Student-Athlete of the Year award,” said men’s basketball coach Jesse Watkins. “Kenny represented the program, the college, and his family with the utmost respect. He put in the work both on and off the court. He has been a positive impact on our program.”
Gisladottir is a business administration major with a 3.37 GPA, numerous program records, and four all-conference selections throughout her standout collegiate career.
This past season, Gisladottir ranked within the top 40 of the NAIA in 3-pointers made, and her .369 3-point percentage was good enough for second in the TSC.
Gisladottir owns practically every major 3-point record for Coastal Georgia including both total makes (318) and percentage (.398). Both marks rank second and fourth, respectively, in The Sun Conference history.
She owns places first, second, third and fifth in 3-pointers made in a single season in program history.
A captain this past season, Gisladottir demonstrated effort and selflessness as a liaison between the team and coaches. Head coach Roger Hodge praised Gisladottir as a honest, hardworking, considerate and pleasant in every environment on and off the court.
“I could not be more proud of Solrun,” Hodge said. “It says a lot about her to be picked from such an impressive group of young ladies. Solrun represents the epitome of the type of player and person you want to represent our school and the women’s basketball team.
“She is the whole package, a great player, a great student, and a great person. This award adds to an already impressive legacy from one of the best athletes to come through Coastal Georgia.”