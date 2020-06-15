As part of the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department’s ‘Be the Light’ campaign and videos they published back in April , The News will honor each of the community’s spring senior athletes.
Today we honor the Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy boys’ and girls’ 2020 track seniors.
At Brunswick High, the boys’ and girls’ track squad had 10 members. Makala Butts was the lone senior girl for the Pirates.
“As a coach, Makala was an athlete that I could count on if we needed someone to long jump, triple jump or high jump she was willing to perform during that meet. She always had a smile on her face even when receiving criticism,” said girls’ coach Nagene Thomas. “We are going to miss her smiling face and optimistic attitude.”
Thomas said that one of her favorite memories of her time with Butts was watching her compete.
“There are many memories of her, but my favorite was watching her compete in the triple jump,” Thomas said. “As she ran down the runway, she had this grimace on her face –– one would think she was in pain. She actually hit her mark and went through her phases and landed in the pit with a huge frown on her face. Only to smile because it was a personal record 31.9 feet.”
Butts is heading to Fort Valley State University, where she will major in agriculture economics.
As for the boys, the eight graduating seniors are Jacopo Dudyne, Ryan Buckley, Andy Pina Patrick Atz, Xavier Ramsey, Domonique Dawson, Benjamin Vasquez, Michael McGee and Jose Oliva Navrro.
Coach Brian Edwards said this senior group stands out because of their work ethic.
“They came to work every day and worked. The results of their work began to show in the few meets we had,” Edwards said. “This group can take pride in knowing they left a mark on Brunswick High boys’ track team. Each senior had their way of contributing to this group effort.”
Edwards said that one of his favorite moments with this senior group happened this season.
“My favorite memory was our last meet, which was a home meet,” Edwards said. “As the meet was going on, you could see the brotherhood the young men formed grow and grow. Every event, the guys would be there to uplift and congratulate there teammate. I love to see true teamwork.”
Edwards said that he wants this senior group to know that he loved them, and this staff will always be there for him.
At Glynn Academy, they had 11 boys’ and girls’ track athletes graduating. For the girls, their seniors are Re’Nae Bess, Langley Keck, Aanieyah King, Sanasia Jackson, McKenzie Stabile and Sha’rell Hicks.
Coach Sharnesha Smith didn’t get a lot of time with them with the deep basketball run the Lady Terrors had, but she said this track senior group had a lot of leadership in it. With two newcomers deciding to come out for their senior year, she said this group was special.
“The whole senior group, we have some veterans there, we got some leadership going on, and this was going to be a really good year,” Smith said. “I only say that because, with basketball going as far as it did, I was only out there for maybe two or three practices that week before everything shut down, but I could see, like they were determined. It was going to be a good year.”
She said these six girls were sparks for the team and a great asset to their program. Smith said picking out a favorite memory is hard because they make so many during track season.
“Track is a whole other sport within itself. You get to see the good in those kids, and you get to see some of the frustrations in them,” Smith said. “Track is an individual sport, but most importantly, you make a lot of memories because you spend so much time together.”
Smith said that despite only being out there a few practices, she gives assistant coach Floyd kudos for the growth she saw in the girls.
Much like the girls, the boys’ senior track team also had a lot of leadership qualities and helped make coach Josh Veal’s life a little easier.
The five graduating boys are Nolan Grant, Jordan Swain, Ralph Baisden, James Rivera and Travis Drayton.
It was Veal’s first year back as the Terrors’ coach — his third stint.
“This senior group was special in the fact that they can go in and just take over and run the show,” Veal said. “So all I had to do was go in and guide them, but I had guys in each position that can go in and just run the practices. They knew what the expectations were. They knew what was expected of them at practice, meets — things of that nature. They just handled the business.”
With each of his seniors being in different events, Veal said his favorite thing about this group is their dedication.
“We were just a couple of weeks into the season, but their hard work and their dedication was unbelievable,” Veal said. “I know the bar was going to be set real high if they had been able to complete it.”
Glynn Academy and Brunswick were able to have at least a few matches, but for the Frederica Academy Knights, their season didn’t start.
Despite not having a senior season at all, the Knights had six 2020 graduates. Those seniors are Denver Anthony, Avery Cobb, Austin Harmon, Josie Leavy, Kaitlyn Todd and Gracie Veal.
“We were a week away from getting started with track, so we didn’t even get to start,” said track coach Alex Mathis. “We got to take our team picture, so looking back on it, that was cool to get everyone together for that picture.”
This group was special to him because of all the memories they had together.
“We have a few seniors who have competed at state and win, and not everyone can say that,” Mathis said. “My favorite memories will always be going to the track meets and watching everyone compete and fellowship with each other and other student- athletes.”
Both the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department and Frederica Academy have released videos honoring the 2020 seniors that had their final year cut short. Those interested in the videos can check them on the schools’ websites.