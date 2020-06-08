As part of the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department’s ‘Be the Light’ campaign and videos they published earlier this month, The News will honor each of the community’s spring senior athletes.
Today we honor the Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy tennis seniors.
The Pirates had eight seniors: Jessica Rosa, Mitchell Cain, Carson Shattuck, Jamaal Nobles, Nick Haroway, Camron Cutforth, Chloe Kavanaugh and Jacob Bady.
“This group was a really great group of kids,” said Brunswick coach Tommy Beck. “They all demonstrate great leadership qualities; they led by example and made sure that everyone on the team worked hard and had fun.”
Brunswick only got to play a couple of matches after their first three were rained out, but Beck said the group seemed to be improving.
Some of Beck’s favorite times with this senior group didn’t happen on the tennis courts.
“My favorite memories are when we would stop to eat after our matches before heading home,” Beck said. “Everyone would sit together, laugh and have a good time.”
With the coronavirus causing a lot of unknown, Beck said that they plan on honoring this group of seniors toward the end of the summer.
Glynn Academy had nine in its 2020 senior group. Those players are Christian Molloy, Christian Culver, Ethan Talab, Ethan Ashworth, Nick Lynch, Leanna Wood, Florence Thompson, Maizy Davenport and Yanin Reinholz.
It was coach Marcus Long’s first season with the Red Terrors after coaching rival Camden County for 13 years. He said that of all the senior groups he’s been a part of, this group stands out.
“The contributions that they’ve made for me personally, I’ll never forget,” Long said. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and this is a group of nine — I’ll never forget them, no matter what happens next. This is a group that’ll stand out for all the years that I’m coaching.”
These nine players helped Long get acquainted with the team and Glynn Academy tennis culture. He said this group meant a lot to him because of their leadership skills.
“This group showed me the ins-and-outs of how the program has worked in the past and what we want to kind of do,” Long said. “The expectations are very high for our tennis program, so just to have that kind of guidance coming in the door was really big for us.”
Despite only having a couple of matches with this group of seniors, Long said that his fondest memory was in his old stomping grounds.
“To be able to go down to Camden and beat them at their place was really an incredible thing for us,” Long said. “That senior class, we had kind of circled that on the calendar — that was something we wanted to go down there and beat those guys. I’ll never forget that as a coach and as somebody who came from down there, it was a big moment for not only me but also the seniors.”
Long said that despite only getting a short amount of time with this group, they still bonded.
“No matter where they go, we’re forever linked,” Long said. “It doesn’t matter how long, the time we had together was quality time.”
The senior group of Frederica Academy’s tennis team was all girls , and the Knights had six graduating. Those six girls are Alex Kellogg, Hannah Martin, Hana Byrnes, Courtney Hogan, Isabel Parker and Anna Grace Rowland.
Coach Brian Wyrick said that the 2020 season had gotten off to a good start as the girls had just won their first region match against a tough Westfield team.
He said that with this group of girls, he felt like they would have been favorites to win the region. However, due to the coronavirus, the season was cut short.
“My seniors had been a part of our success in many ways over their years at Frederica,” Wyrick said. “All of them have played in the tennis line up, single doubles, whatever the team needed over the past five years.
“I think the seniors should be most proud of having qualified for the GISA state tournament each year they were in school. Overall, I have had a great time getting to know these seniors, and I hope they continue tennis as a life long sport. These seniors have made me and Frederica very proud.”
Both the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department and Frederica Academy have released videos honoring the 2020 seniors that had their final year cut short. Those interested in the videos can view them on the schools’ websites.