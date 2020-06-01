The News is currently honoring all of the local high school 2020 spring athletic seniors since their seasons ended due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Today we honor Frederica Academy’s boys and girls soccer team seniors.
The girls’ team had seven seniors, Belle Slapikas, Tatum Miller, Chloe Linert, Kaitlyn Todd, Lucy Worthy, Ashley Burandt and Erica Daley.
As for the boys’ team, they had four guys graduating, Thomas Grimm, William Brock, Asa Fritchman and Colton Myers.
Frederica Academy’s girls squad was 1-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the GISA 2A Region 1 standings when their season was canceled.
“Our season was going pretty well,” said girls’ coach Gabe Gabriel. “We had gotten through a couple hard out of region games relatively unscathed and with a lot of lessons learned that would have benefited us in the tougher region and postseason test to come.”
One of the seven seniors, Lucy Worthy, will be continuing her soccer career at Washington & Lee University as she signed at the beginning of the season.
Gabriel said picking one favorite memory would have been unfair to the girls.
“I really enjoyed all the time and experiences we had together,” Gabriel said. “There was never a dull moment with this group. Their personalities and leadership will surely be missed.”
As for Frederica Academy’s boys, when their season was canceled, they were 2-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.
However, this group of senior boys was one to remember as they were a part of a 43-9-2 record during their four years at Frederica Academy.
“In the short season that was had, I was encouraged and thought this was a group that legitimately could have competed for a state championship,” said boys’ coach Tim O’Sullivan. “In the beginning, we had a few things of adversity that we had to overcome — Asa Fritchman, who is one of our seniors and our leading goal scorer last year, got injured early. So he wasn’t able to compete in any of the early season games. Then we had a few rain outs, which was a little bit disappointing to our guys.”
He said that his guys were focused and went about their business every day — trying to get better. O’Sullivan was encouraged by that.
While they didn’t get to play a lot of soccer in 2020, O’Sullivan thought that having Colton Myers back in the lineup made the biggest difference.
Myers didn’t play for the Knights last season after moving to North Carolina and training with the United States Developmental Academy.
“So he made such a difference in terms of really seasoned leadership, both on the field and I think — I’m not, I’m not a full-time faculty member – but around campus as well. I think he’s just a leader.”
O’Sullivan had so much to say about all four of his seniors, and it was evident that they were a special group.
Myers showed the rest of the team what it meant to pay attention to detail, not just on the field, but off it as well. Myers was someone who is an overall leader, and someone, all his peers, could look up to and follow.
He said that the leadership of this group is what allowed them to be unique. Each of the four guys possessed different leadership qualities that the team needed.
Grimm was always positive and upbeat, which O’Sullivan said added a lot to the locker room.
“Thomas was a great teammate,” O’Sullivan said. “He was a senior, didn’t start, didn’t get as much playing time as other people, but he led the way in terms of being a really supportive guy — supportive to Colton and Asa, our two captains, in terms of staying focused. He understood all of those things.”
Brock won a leadership award with the GISA for not only his academics but also his athletic ability.
O’Sullivan said that Brock is a guy who did things the right way and didn’t take the easy way.
“He just did the right thing all the time,” O’Sullivan said. “For young players, that was just a great example.”
Fritchman, a multi-sport athlete, was the leading scorer last season and was a big contributor on the field. O’Sullivan said that he’d shown tremendous growth on the field.
He took on a role last season after the 11 seniors graduated and embraced it. O’Sullivan said that he did really well in that role.
Athletic Director Carl Nash said that while the last few months have been challenging for everyone, it’s important to honor these seniors.
“If you think back when we were student-athletes in high school, how important it was to be a part of something special that you shared with your teammates, coaches, friends and family. Athletics embodies so much for a young person’s life, and when it’s taken away abruptly as it was, it doesn’t seem fair,” Nash said. “Now is the time for us to salute these young student-athletes and to thank them for everything that they have done for Frederica Academy.
“We are very proud of all of you. As your athletic director, I salute you and praise you for enduring the uncertainty of our times, and I know it’s been difficult. Your love of competition, teammates, coaches and your school drove you to be a Frederica Knight. That will never be broken. Once a knight always a knight.”
Frederica Academy released a video that honored all of its seniors in May. The video can be viewed on the school’s website.