As part of the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department’s ‘Be the Light’ campaign and videos they published earlier this month, the News is set to honor each of the community’s spring senior athletes.
Today we honor Brunswick High’s boys golf team as they have three graduating seniors, Matthew Trawick, Connor Moore, and Quinn Melton.
First-year head coach Drew Culpepper didn’t have very long with them, but still cherished the moments he had.
“I coached Matthew Trawick and Connor Moore on the baseball team since they were freshman,” Culpepper said. “For them to finish their senior year with me on the golf team was special, to say the least.”
He said their work ethic and determination to get better was contagious. Culpepper said that they were the backbone of the team.
“I thought they were coming with me to help win some tournaments, but I did not envision them becoming the leaders of this year's golf team,” Culpepper said. “Quinn Melton also quickly joined these two competitive young men, and the three led by example every day.”
Everyone’s swing started to peak at the right time and had some tournaments under their belt when everything got shut down. Culpepper said that he felt like the season was coming along well and that they were playing competitive golf and headed in the right direction.
“All of their scores were getting better, including the younger players,” Culpepper said. “We were really looking forward to the Area tournament.”
What was special about this senior group was their work ethic, and that is one thing Culpepper will remember about this short season and this senior group. That work ethic bled throughout the team, and he said that it rubbed off on the younger golfers, making them step up their game on the course.
"We weren’t a deep team with big numbers, but the guys we had worked hard, not only during practice but also on their own,” Culpepper said. “I will miss being begged not to cancel practice even though there’s a 99 percent chance of rain for the afternoon.”
He said that his seniors would beat him to the course and stay late after playing more holes, and that meant a ton to him and showed him what kind of group he had.
Once they’re able to, Culpepper said that they plan on going to play a special round of golf and grab lunch to honor his guys once again.