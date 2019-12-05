Although neither Morgan Brian nor her family resides on St. Simons anymore, the two-time World Cup champion still calls the island home.
And this week, for the first time since winning her second World Cup , Brian returned home, where she held a pair of soccer clinics for Frederica Academy’s lower and middle school soccer teams Thursday.
“It’s definitely nostalgic coming back here, seeing my jersey retired here, and just being back on this field,” Brian said. “This is the field I grew up playing on and won so many state championships on.
“This is the school that raised me, so for me, it’s awesome to come back here and hopefully give back to the younger girls and boys that are looking to play soccer in the future.”
Two-time Gatorade Georgia Soccer Player of the Year, Gatorade National Female Athlete of the Year, and Parade National Player of the Year are just a few of the awards Brian had bestowed upon her while playing soccer at Frederica Academy, where she won four straight state championships.
Morgan was inducted into the Frederica Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 on the same day her jersey would be the first ever retired by the school. That had been the last time she stepped foot on the school’s campus.
Thursday, Morgan learned she and head middle school soccer coach Christy Bumgarner were apart of every title team listed above the large plaque emblazoned with a white No. 2 jersey fixed to the board celebrating the Knights’ state championships in the corner of Candler Soccer Field.
Bumgarner remained by Morgan’s side through much of the clinic — the two former Knights exchanging words and a laugh in between divvying out instructions and advice to the current players.
The two have known each other since childhood, and though they never occupied the same soccer field during their prep careers, both played soccer with the other’s sibling.
“She played with my sister; I played with her sister, so I’ve known their family forever,” Bumgarner said. “I’ve known her since she was little, so it’s just really cool to see her develop as a player, and a person, all these years, and then come back and give back to this community.
“It just shows what kind of person she is and what kind of heart she has.”
For Morgan, before the high school accolades, before winning the Hermann Award for the nation’s top collegiate soccer player twice at the University of Virginia, before becoming the top overall pick in the 2015 National Women’s Soccer League Draft and winning World Cups, she saw Bumgarner as a female role model in her own backyard.
“(Bumgarner) was a great player growing up,” Brian said. “She was a year younger than my sister, and she was someone that I think went onto the youth national teams and had success.
“For me, she was someone I looked up to when I was growing up.”
As a home-grown soccer star that made her mark in the GISA and made countless trips to and from Jacksonville to hone her skills, Brian has now become the one young athletes are looking up to.
“We’ve been talking it up and telling the kids that she started out just like they are here, playing and training on this field that they’re on day in and day out,” Bumgarner said. “They can make it happen if they want to. If they dream big, anything can happen, even from a small school like this.”