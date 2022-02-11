Trailing by 13 with fewer than 12 minutes to play, the Mariner men appeared destined for their latest of what has become an unfortunate trend of second-half letdowns Thursday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Instead, playing its last game in front of a home crowd this season, Coastal Georgia (8-14, 3-11 SUN) made a few adjustments, turned the intensity up a notch, and rallied for a 75-66 victory over Webber International (7-18, 2-11).
“We have never been a second half team this whole season,” said Mariners men head coach Jesse Watkins. “If we just played games in the first half, we’re undefeated. We ended up saying, ‘Hey, man. We’ve got to break the stride.’
“We ended up making that one adjustment and guys looked, you could see the gleam in their eyes like, ‘Oh, we’re really going to do this.’ Yeah, we’re really going to do this. We took a chance, we ended up pressing them, and that’s what got us back in it. Guys loved it.”
Looking to disrupt a rhythm that had seen the Warriors outscore the Mariners 28-13 over a more than 11-minute period spanning the first and second halves, Coastal jumped into a press that suddenly had Webber in fits.
Webber International had just eight turnovers over the first 29 minutes of game time before turning it over six times against the Coastal Georgia press over a seven-minute span in the second half.
When the Warriors managed to break the press without throwing the ball away, they were funneled into the waiting arms of senior Elijah Goodman, who turned away any Warrior who approached the rim.
Goodman pulled down a rebounder in the first half to surpass Kentorey Johnson as the program’s all-time leading rebounder, and he would finish the contest with eight points and 14 boards, nine coming after halftime.
“I didn’t want to tell him he was going to (set the record) because he probably wouldn’t have shown up, but if we had that kind of performance throughout the entire year from him, that’s what we needed from him,” Watkins said. “I told him when I pulled him out, I said, ‘I’ve got to have you.’ I said, ‘Now you’re the all-time leading rebounder; Now can you get me more?’
“He looked in my eyes and he understood. He made the adjustment to start playing aggressive, and that’s we wanted him to do, play aggressive all year. It’s senior night, he showed out. I’m happy for him. It’s been an honor coaching that young man.”
But Goodman was far from alone in facilitating Coastal’s comeback. Six different Mariners scored over the final 11:49 of the contest, guard Jordon Parks leading the way with eight points. Rodney Wiley Jr. had six of his team-high 14 points down the stretch run, Nigel Lawson Jr. scored seven, and Goodman and Anthony Duncan chipped in four each.
Coastal Georgia took care of the ball in the second half with just five turnovers over the final 20 minutes. And though they didn’t shoot well from the foul line at just 56.7 percent, the Mariners’ aggression in attacking the basket resulted in 30 free throw attempts to 14 for the Warriors.
A back-and-forth contest began to tilt the Warriors’ direction over the final three minutes of the first half when, up two, the Mariners turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, leading to baskets for the visitors. Following a 3-pointer and layup just before the buzzer, Webber went into the locker room with a 37-32 advantage.
The momentum carried into the second half as Webber International quickly pushed the lead to 10 wth five straight points to open the period. Coastal Georgia wouldn’t trim the lead to fewer than seven until its game-ending 22-10 run.
The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Coastal while extending Webber’s slide to eight. It also kept hope alive for the Mariners to sneak into the Sun Conference Tournament in a few weeks.
“We’ve just got to play well these last two games, and we’ve got to get help,” Watkins said. “Right now it’s going to be tough winning on the road. We’ve got to go to Warner on Saturday, and that’s not a fun place to play. The crowd is going to be in it, and Shawn does a great job with his team. It’s going to be tough to win there.
“Then it’s going to be tough to win at Thomas next week. We’ve got a whole week to prepare for them. Two really big road games, and then we have to get help from someone else to see if we can sneak in.”
Webber women 69
Coastal Georgia 53
The Coastal Georgia women missed shots and were unable to gather rebounds — the combination made for a tough 69-53 loss to Webber International on Thursday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Not much went right for the Mariners (7-17, 3-11 SUN) in the opening half of its conference contest against the Warriors (18-5, 10-3).
Coastal struggled from the field to the tune of 7-of-28 (25%) shooting, it had more turnovers than assists, and it was beaten by a 29-10 margin on the glass. The Warriors had more offensive rebounds (12) than the Mariners had total boards, leading to a 9-2 difference in second chance points and a 35-21 deficit at halftime.
“That’s been our nemesis all year; missed layups, missed free throws, and obviously offensive rebounding and blocking out,” said Coastal women’s head coach Denise Hannah. “My one quote that I use is, ‘We can’t out-jump their length,’ so we have to box out.
“It’s been an up-and-down season, but the only good thing about being down is the only way you can go is up. We build off every game and go forward to the next game. We learn from it, and try to improve and get better.”
Webber led wire-to-wire in the win, but Coastal Georgia rallied back from an early seven-point deficit to close the first quarter trailing just 12-10.
But the Warriors opened the second on a 15-1 run to seize control of the game as the Mariners missed their first eight field goal attempts of the period. Meanwhile, Webber International racked up six offensive rebounds, sparking a 23-point quarter.
Despite having just seven healthy, active players on the roster, Coastal continued to battle in the second half as it finally got shots to drop in the third quarter. The Mariners were 7-of-13 in the period and scored 17 points, but by that time, the Warriors had also gotten into an offensive groove, shooting 10-of-13 in the third, including 3-of-4 from 3.
Still, Coastal Georgia has some positives it can takeaway from the second half that saw the Mariners trim a 26-point deficit back down to 16. Coastal allowed just one offensive rebound after halftime, and it only turned the ball over 10 times on the night.
“That’s something that we take and can build from because we have two more conference games,” Hannah said. “We can still make the playoffs if we win those two. It kind of puts us right in the pack, but it’s going to be tough. It’s not going to be an easy feat.”