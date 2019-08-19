St. Simons Island junior rider Sophia Holloway, 16, secured high scores at the the Tryon Summer Dressage 5 in Mill Spring, N.C., on Aug. 10-11.
The two-day dressage competition included riders competing in the amateur ranks, as well as several Olympic hopefuls. On Saturday, Holloway and her mount Neptune NF (2010 PRE/Cleveland Bay) secured a score of 66.833 percent in the Fourth Level Freestyle — the first of two necessary to qualify for October's Region 3 Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park, home of the 1996 Olympics.
Holloway and Neptune will attempt to achieve their final qualifying score on Labor Day weekend at the Ride Lite Horse Show, held at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.
On Sunday, Holloway competed with her newest mount Wincenzo, a 2003 Hanoverian gelding, in the International Federation for Equestrian Sports’ Prix St. Georges (PSG) class. The pair received a 67.574 percent, their highest score together to date, to win the Junior/Young Rider division for the class, in addition to a second overall finish for PSG against one junior and several professional riders.
Holloway and Wincenzo have already qualified for the Regional Championships at the PSG level.
The next two months for Holloway will be spent preparing both horses for the Championships at the Stables at Frederica, where she trains with owner Allie Zorn.
Holloway has also qualified for the Dressage Seat Medal Semi-Finals (14-18 division), which will be held at the Championships, along with fellow dressage rider Gemma Johnston, who has qualified for the younger age group Dressage Seat Medal Semi-Finals.