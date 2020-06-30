Glynn Academy had the best tennis teams in Region 2-6A this past season, even if COVID-19 prevented them from proving it.
Since the season was cut short, the Terrors will have to take solace in placing eight players on the All-Region team — the most of any team in the region — headlined by Region 2-6A Girls Player of the Year Leanna Wood and Girls Coach of the Year Marcus Long.
Wood occupied the No. 1 slot for the Glynn Academy girls in singles play to earn unanimous selection as the player of the year, and she was joined on the All-Region team by the Terrors’ Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in Florence Thompson and Liza Zeh.
Maizy Davenport and Yanin Reinholz also made the All-Region team for the Terrors at No. 1 doubles. The Richmond Hill duo of Emma Theirault and Kyra Finley filled out the final spot on the girls’ squad.
On the boys’ side, Tyson Rooks (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles duo of his brother John Rooks and Christian Culver represented Glynn Academy on the All-Region team.
Richmond Hill’s Alec Shermer was the Region 2-6A Boys Player of the Year, Jackson Martin took the spot at No. 2 singles, and Tennessee Sack/Joe Belfield were the No. 1 duo.