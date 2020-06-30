Glynn Academy had the best tennis teams in Region 2-6A this past season, even if COVID-19 prevented them from proving it.

Since the season was cut short, the Terrors will have to take solace in placing eight players on the All-Region team — the most of any team in the region — headlined by Region 2-6A Girls Player of the Year Leanna Wood and Girls Coach of the Year Marcus Long.

Wood occupied the No. 1 slot for the Glynn Academy girls in singles play to earn unanimous selection as the player of the year, and she was joined on the All-Region team by the Terrors’ Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in Florence Thompson and Liza Zeh.

Maizy Davenport and Yanin Reinholz also made the All-Region team for the Terrors at No. 1 doubles. The Richmond Hill duo of Emma Theirault and Kyra Finley filled out the final spot on the girls’ squad.

On the boys’ side, Tyson Rooks (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles duo of his brother John Rooks and Christian Culver represented Glynn Academy on the All-Region team.

Richmond Hill’s Alec Shermer was the Region 2-6A Boys Player of the Year, Jackson Martin took the spot at No. 2 singles, and Tennessee Sack/Joe Belfield were the No. 1 duo.

More from this section

Salt Aer Studio provides a tranquil respite

Salt Aer Studio provides a tranquil respite

The first thing one notices when entering Salt AER Studios, a boutique wellness studio on Glynn Avenue, in Brunswick, is the calmness. From the tranquil lavender and blue hues, to the whimsical sea life painted on the walls by Brunswick artist Ed Hose, everything is calm, cheerful, relaxing …