Glynn Academy got in a solid round of golf Monday at the 1902 Cadet Cup hosted by Benedictine at the Savannah Country Club.

Competing in a 15-team field, the Terrors were led by Hank Holcomb, who shot a 72 to finish as the individual low medalist at the oldest golf course in the country.

