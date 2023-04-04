Glynn Academy got in a solid round of golf Monday at the 1902 Cadet Cup hosted by Benedictine at the Savannah Country Club.
Competing in a 15-team field, the Terrors were led by Hank Holcomb, who shot a 72 to finish as the individual low medalist at the oldest golf course in the country.
“The golf course there, the greens are very undulating,” Zito said. “You can get really good shots on some of those greens and still walk away with a bogey because the greens are mounted a little bit, and they’re very undulated. If you get on the wrong side of the hole, or you miss a green, it’s really tough up and down.”
As a team, Glynn Academy shot 316 to finish in fourth place — 13 strokes behind first-place Benedictine.
The performance was even more impressive considering the Terrors have been playing without the services of a healthy Grady Sanders throughout the season.
One of the top golfers on the team, Sanders provides a steadying presence the Terrors could use after the spring break to fill out a lineup that includes Holcomb, Shep Davenport, William Mosher and Ellis Long.
“Hopefully we’re going to get Grady Sanders back — he played his first 18 holes Sunday,” Zito said. “It was in a cart, but it’s hard to believe he broke his leg six weeks ago and he’s already playing. We’re looking forward to getting him back.”
Glynn Academy will be out of school next week, but after the brief hiatus, the team will begin preparing for the postseason, beginning with the Area 1-6A Tournament in May.
Upon returning to practice, the Terrors also plan to spend more playing the location of the GHSA Class 6A state tournament — the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
“I think we’re going to start increasing our play a little bit more at Jekyll,” Zito said. “Once we come back from spring break, we’ll probably be over there two days a week, just really starting to get ready for it.”