Auburn’s Graysen Huff and Arkansas’ Julian Perico are at the top of the individual leaderboard at 7-under 133 after Thursday’s round of the 2019 SEC Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club.
Today’s round will be cutthroat for all the golfers as three strokes stand between first place and ninth place. Four strokes stand between 12th place and the leaders.
Huff shot round two’s lowest score with a 66 and a 67 in round one. He spoke about his game after the first town rounds and what went better for him on day two.
To be honest, I was struggling off the tee today. I got a few really good breaks, and I putted really well,” Huff said. “The difference for me today was making some putts and keeping the confidence going even though I didn’t feel as comfortable as I like to.”
Huff has eight top-ten finishes since 2017. His best finish for the 2019 season was sixth at the New Year’s Invitational and the Shoal Creek Invitational. If Huff were to pull out a win today, it would be his first individual win.
His co-leader, Perico shot a 67 on Thursday and after his 66 on Wednesday allowed him to tie with Huff at the top. In 2018, he finished first at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. Perico finished second at the Major Champions Invitational and fourth at the Gopher Invitational.
Texas A&M golfer, Chandler Phillips jumped 12 spots to third after shooting a 5-under on Thursday improving his overall score to 6-under 134.
Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon fell three spots after shooting par. The No. 11 NCAA golfer sits in a five-way tie with Jackson Suber (Ole Miss), Jovan Rebula (Auburn), Hunter Wolcott (Tennessee), and John Axelsen (Florida) at 5-under 135 on two days.
Gordan came into the tournament as the highest ranked individual golfer. He has two individual wins this year at the Florida Gators Invitational and the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational. He has to make some moves in today’s round if he wants to claim his third win of 2019.
Three Kentucky golfers are in way tie for ninth. Lukas Euler, Cullan Brown and Maximillian Mehles sit a 4-under 136.
Georgia golfers, Spencer Ralston, and Davis Thompson sit in a five-way tie for 12th with a 3-under 137. Another Bulldog not entirely out of the hunt, but would need an almost perfect round is Trent Phillips. He sits 17th in the rankings after shooting 2-under 138 after the first two rounds.
Phillips talked about what went wrong on Thursday after shooting 3-over par and what he has to fix for the rest of the tournament.
“I didn’t have my A-game out there but its one of those days you have to shake off and just move on from it,” Phillips said. “I just have to work on my putting a little bit. I was struggling a bit from five and six feet. To play good golf, you got to make those.”
The individual medalist could go to anyone in the top 17 at this point in the tournament. The unknown won’t last as the winner will be announced after today’s final round of stroke play.