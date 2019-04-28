Arkansas stuns Auburn to win first SEC title since 1995
Auburn entered Sunday just one round away from winning back-to-back SEC Championships at the Sea Island Golf Club.
Arkansas had other plans.
The Razorbacks narrowly advanced past the stroke-play portion of the tournament before getting hot and rattling off three straight wins in match play over the weekend to capture the men’s golf program’s first SEC conference title since 1995.
The finals came down to Auburn, the defending champions and the top-seeded team in match play, and Arkansas, two teams separated by 39 strokes over the first three days.
Following three rounds from Wednesday through Friday, the top eight teams in the 14-team field advanced to the match play quarterfinals. The Razorbacks were the seventh team in the standings after shooting a 15-over 855 over 54 holes on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course — just two strokes ahead of ninth-place LSU.
The Tigers, on the other hand, were dominant in stroke play and sat atop the leaderboard at the end of each of the first three days en route to earning the No. 1 seed in match play by 16 strokes.
But with the playing field reset for the last two days, Arkansas took advantage of the new life it was given and beat out Auburn when Julian Perico sank a putt on the 18th hole to give his team the 3.5-1.5 victory in the match play finals.
“We just wanted to make match play, that was the goal at the beginning of the week,” Perico said with tears in his eyes. “We’ve got a good team. We’ve played the same lineup pretty much every single tournament. Their my brothers, I believe in them.”
The Razorbacks took the toughest possible route to a championship, defeating the top three seeded teams in match play to hoist the trophy.
Arkansas edged No. 2 Vanderbilt in a quarterfinal match that saw both Perico and teammate Tyson Reeder defeat their matchups in 19 holes to secure the 3-2 victory before going on to beat No. 3 Texas A&M 3-2 in the semifinals on Luis Garza’s putt for par on the the first hole of the playoff.
Matched up with the hottest team in the tournament in the finals, Arkansas did what it had done over the first two rounds of match play: jump out to an early lead and hit big shots late.
William Buhl gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 advantage when he notched a 3&2 victory over Jacob Solomon, despite the latter cupping a chip out of the bunker for an eagle on 15. Trapped in the same hazard, Buhl responded with an eagle of his own to hold on to his three-point advantage before closing out the match with par on the next hole.
The Tigers tied the match at 1-1 soon after on the play of Brandon Mancheno, who was the top golfer in the field over the final three rounds. After tallying a 5&4 win against South Carolina in the quarterfinals and a 6&5 over Kentucky in the semis, Mancheno scored four birdies and an eagle over his final five holes to beat Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet on another 6&5 and give Auburn its lone victory in the finals.
Nevertheless, the Razorbacks plodded along and took a 2-1 lead when Reeder scored a 2-up win over Trace Crowe in a round in which he led wire-to-wire.
Despite Arkansas’ advantage, the title was still up for grabs until the very end as the Tigers’ Jovan Rebula, the tournament’s individual champion, and Garza went back and forth down the stretch. Garza never led the round, but he rallied back from two points down with birdies on 13 and 15 to tie the match and send it to a playoff.
The playoff was never decided though, as Perico took advantage of Graysen Huff’s tee shot into the fairway bunker on 18 to score the 1-up victory for the deciding point.
Although it was a heart-breaking loss for an Auburn team that had the chance to become the first program to repeat as SEC champions since Alabama won three in a row from 2012-14, the Tigers chose to look at the silver lining from their play over the week.
“I’m honestly standing here right now, there’s no disappointment whatsoever,” Rebula said. “We’ve come a long way from where we were a couple of weeks ago, and to be able to have a chance just to win the tournament again was something really special.
“I guess it just wasn’t the best stuff from all of us today, but there was never a moment of doubt that someone was giving up. Everyone was fighting hard today, and that’s with not even being with all the guys around you, you know they’ll never give up.”
Arkansas finished 11th last year and missed the cut for match play, but Perico and his team bounced back to win just the second SEC title in the program’s history.
Perico finished five strokes behind Rebula and Huff on the individual leaderboard after shooting 4-over in the final round of stroke play, but hanging with the top two finishers over two days gave him the confidence he needed to pull out the clutch win in the finals.
“I played Graysen (Huff) today, he lost in the playoffs for the medalist and, I mean, I was tied with him going into the last round,” Perico said. “I struggled a little bit in the last round, but I knew if I could make three to four birdies today, I could get the job done because of the situation…
“I just thought if I gave myself three to four birdies, and not make a bunch of bogeys, I would win this match. That’s what I did, and I’my really happy.”