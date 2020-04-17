The Atlanta Falcons donated a sign honoring defensive lineman Allen Bailey in his hometown of Hog Hammock.
Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols dropped the sign off at the Sapelo Island Visitors Center on Thursday.
Echols wrapped up a year-long project in adding a solar array to the Hog Hammock Public Library on Sapelo Island last year, at that time learning of a sign that honored Bailey’s stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now the Falcons have made a similar gesture.
“We’d like to thank the Hog Hammock community for their support of the Falcons and Georgia’s NFL team,” Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said in a statement. “We’re proud to call Allen Bailey a Falcon and glad to have him representing his home state.”
Echols added: “The Hog Hammock community is a forgotten gem in our state. Recognizing Allen Bailey’s remarkable achievement is the right thing to do. I thank the Atlanta Falcons for their partnership.”
Bailey is a former McIntosh County Academy standout that notched a pair of All-State honors before playing four years at the University of Miami. Bailey went on to be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 draft and play eight seasons for the team, recording 207 tackles and 19.5 sacks over 102 games during that span.
The Sapelo Island native made his return to the Peach State this past summer when he signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Falcons.
Hog Hammock is a community of about 40 permanent residents who trace their island ancestry back to the plantations of the late 1700s.
Following a visit to the island, Echols challenged the Georgia Large Scale Solar Association to head a project that would add solar power to the Hog Hammock Public Library, a project that was completed the project in August 2019.
A group effort, solar panels were donated by Southern Current LLC, YellaWood donated materials for a pavilion, EDF Renewables donated the construction costs, and The Department of Natural Resources donated ferry time to bring materials to the island.
DS Smith provided services to clear dilapidated trees, while the University of Georgia is providing students to landscape. Georgia Power will also adjust the meter to allow for solar and will pay the library for any excess solar generation. Darien Telephone donated picnic tables, and island residents assisted with site preparation and assembly of picnic tables and playground equipment.