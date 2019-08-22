The Glynn County Hall of fame will begin honoring the 106 state championship teams starting in 2020.
On Sunday, athletic director Steve Waters and some of the coaches around Glynn Academy cut a ribbon to unveil the new athletics building. A part of that building is the Hall of Fame display wall.
The display shows the Hall of Fame classes on the left, which includes each inductees name under their class year
On the right side of the display showcases the various state championship teams beginning with Risley High School’s 12 state championships. It’s the only place in the county where all 106 of those state titles are listed together.
Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said that the Hall discussed the possibility of a second display in the new Athletics center last spring and both parties agreed on the arrangement.
“Our board of directors was excited when Glynn County Schools Athletics accepted our proposal,” Price said. “The new facility turned out well, and we appreciate the opportunity to have a presence in the building. It’s great exposure for the Hall of Fame and our inductees.
Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said that the school system was happy to further its relationship with the Hall of Fame. Right now the Hall hosts its Ambassadors Event in the spring which recognizes outstanding senior student-athletes from Brunswick, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy.
These student-athletes are ones who excelled in both athletics and academics during their prep years.
“The Glynn County School System is extremely happy to partner with the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame and pays tribute to the great athletes that have been honored as members of the Hall of Fame,” Waters said. “The Glynn County Athletics Center was built to be the centerpiece of athletics in Glynn County, and I think having the display in this building honoring the Hall of Fame members is perfect for recognizing these great athletes and coaches for all of their accomplishments.
“We have had many guests come through and take tours of the Athletics Center and they all comment on how much they like seeing the tribute in the building. We appreciate all that the Hall of Fame does to promote sports in our community and are glad to form this partnership with the organization.”
The newest Hall of fame class will have their names listed on this wall as well. However, the latest thing the Hall will do is honor the state championship teams from across the years. There are currently 106 state titles, and the display lists all of them by decades.
Price said the Hall of Fame plans on honoring these championship teams during future induction banquets starting with the upcoming 2020 one. The Hall plans to kick off this endeavor by celebrating Risley High School’s athletics history, and it’s 12 state championships. Of those 12 title teams, four different programs won them when the school existed.
“This is big news. It’s a big deal, and it’s very important to us,” Price said. “State championships are special. A lot goes into winning them, and those who were fortunate enough to be part of a team that one won or more should cherish them and the memories that were created as they made their championship runs.
“Part of our mission is to preserve our community’s athletics history, and these state championships won by our local teams are meaningful parts of that history. We want to honor these teams, the people that were involved and celebrate their accomplishments once again with our community. We hope this will be something that people enjoy and look forward to in the coming years.”
After the Risley teams receive their honors, Price said he isn’t sure exactly how the Hall will honor the rest of the teams. He did say that they’re discussing several options for how they want to recognize the other high schools in the future.
The display is upstairs in the new athletics building, and it’s encouraged for people to visit. If interested in the Hall of Fame classes and inductees, find all the information at www.gcshof.com.