For the sixth year, the Glynn County Hall of Fame will present Player of the Game awards following tonight’s matchup between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
According to the press release, members of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors will be at the games tonight and will select a player of the game for both the girls and boys.
The girls award winner will get recognized during halftime of the boys game while the bo–ys winner will get named immediately following the conclusion of their matchup.
“The Hall of Fame is looking forward to these GA-BHS games,” Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said. “These games showcase the local programs and student-athletes, and we’re happy to play a small role in promoting local high school athletics in our community. We enjoy recognizing our local kids for their hard work and outstanding performances as they compete for their respective teams and schools.”
The Glynn County Hall of Fame alongside the Glynn County Schools Athletics Department agreed to a partnership to recognize outstanding performances by local student-athletes in the City Championship rivalry games in the sports of football, basketball, and baseball.
The Hall of Fame is also currently planning for its 2020 Induction Banquet on March 14 on Jekyll Island along with making plans for its Ambassadors Event this spring to honor outstanding senior student-athletes from the local high schools.
Anyone wishing to make a donation or become a sponsor for either event should contact the Hall of Fame through email on their website www.gcshof.com.