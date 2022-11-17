No. 7 McIntosh County Academy is one win away from tying the single-season record and advancing to the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the program’s 46-year history.
In the way is No. 6 Clinch County, which travels to The Ship to kickoff the second round of the Class A, Division II playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“They’re sitting at 9-2, we’re 10-1, it’s a second-round matchup between two top 10 teams — what luck,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “That’s a Final 4 or Elite 8 game.”
Two years ago, the Buccaneers drew the Panthers in a first-round matchup at The Ship, where McIntosh County Academy suffered a heartbreaking 23-17 loss against a Clinch team that went on to the state semifinals.
Since then, the Buccaneers have established themselves as a contender in the classification now in the fourth season under Warren, who compiled a 27-11 record in Darien from 1999-2001, including the program’s current high watermark of 11 wins in 2000. That year, Warren’s McIntosh County Academy defeated third-ranked Clinch County 20-13 in the second round on its way to an appearance in the semifinals.
“They were a big rival here my first stint,” Warren said. “It’s kind of renewed now, so I’m expecting a good atmosphere.”
Even if the programs were not familiar foes, there shouldn’t be many surprises in a matchup between two teams that pride themselves on controlling the ball, playing tough defense, and most important of all, physicality.
The Buccaneers have proven willing to diversify its classic wing-T attack, but they’re still running the ball more than 40 times a game with just 30 total passes on the season.
JaReese Campbell has been the centerpiece of MCA’s offense, rushing for 939 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lining up at running back or in the wildcat, Campbell has at least 90 yards in each of his last six games since returning from a hamstring injury.
But Deondray Bacon has also provided the Buccaneers a big spark on the ground with 685 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, LaDerrious West has run for 523 yards and five scores, and DeMonte Stokes has chipped in 403 rushing yards and four more touchdowns.
McIntosh County Academy’s grinding offense keeps opposing offenses on the sideline, which has helped its defense allow the fourth-fewest points in the classification at 12.1 points per game, but the unit has plenty of talent in its own right.
Linebacker Lake Linton leads the team with 102 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and two sacks while defensive linemen TyReese Campbell and David Irons have combined for 106 tackles and 16 tackles for a loss. As a team, the Buccaneers have forced 19 turnovers, taking four back for scores.
But scoring 36 points per game while holding opponents to 18, Clinch might be MCA’s greatest challenge yet.
At one point in the season, the Clinch was ranked No. 1 in Class A, Division II until a non-region loss to a Cook team ranked No. 6 in Class 2A at the time. Clinch also fell in their region championship game against Charlton County in the regular-season finale, which dropped the Panthers into the No. 2 seed for the postseason.
However, the program is accustomed to playing its best ball in the playoffs, winning four of its eight state championships since 2010. In that span, Clinch has played in the semifinals seven times.
“They know we’re going to have to play,” Warren said. “They’re not overlooking them. They know it’s serious, and know it’s going to be a war.”
A win over Clinch would be as historic for MCA as cathartic.
The Buccaneers have only advanced past the second round once since 2004, and after winning the program’s first region championship since 2008, they’re hungry to reach the next milestone.
“That’s a big deal,” Warren said. “I told them (Monday), ‘Hey, you’re the third team in school history to have double digit wins, and you’re still playing. So where’s your mark? Where is your mark going to be?’
“They see those banners in the gym and the cafeteria. They’re thinking in the back of their mind, I wonder if my name is going to be up there, and I can see myself when I’m old coming in here and going ‘That’s me, son.’”