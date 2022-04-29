On Monday, Brunswick head coach Enrique Power was named the 6A Boys Coach of the Year by DiVarsity.
When he first received an email, he was planning to read about recognitions for Oscar Cruz, Jacob Nieves, and JB Santos as all-stars for the upcoming Georgia High School All-Star Soccer Games. Instead, the email caught him by surprise.
“I opened it up and I went through it, and I was going through all the classifications of player of the year and coach of the year, and then I saw my name and I was like ‘Oh,’” Power said. “It caught me by surprise. In all honesty, with the Brunswick High program, we haven’t really gotten recognition that big before.
“It hit me, it hit me pretty good. Made me feel good because after all these hours and hard work, picking up kids and dropping them off really late at night. All those extra hours that a coach puts in in the offseason, it truly pays off and it’s a good direction in the right way.”
Those words from Power show the dedication and craft he’s put into his alma mater, a program he took over in 2021. In his first year in charge, he led his alma mater to a 13-5-1 overall record and a first-round playoff win at Glynn County Stadium.
In year two, the Pirates clinched their second straight playoff appearance after going 11-8 with injuries to key players.
“No, not at all,” Power said when asked if he was surprised by he Pirates’ success. “It’s truly been a blessing and with the right group of kids at Brunswick, we have been able to improve Brunswick soccer and put them on the map, where it has never been before. From now on you have got to build on from it and hopefully, we will attract more kids to come out and play for Brunswick. Just create a culture that shows a winning mentality but also a culture that kids want to be a part of.”
With senior captain Denilson Carcamo going down early in the season with a torn ACL, Power said his Pirates team stepped up in his absence.
“With Denilson, he’s probably Brunswick High’s best player in the history,” Power said. “He means so much to the team. With him going down with an ACL injury, from there on other guys realized they needed to step it up. We want to be a winning team. Some of those other guys who were never really told to step it up because they always had Denilson, had to really step it up big time.
“For example, Charlie Meaders had to step it up big time for us. At the end of the season, he played a big role at the center mid position. My two captains, Oscar Cruz and Jacob Nieves, both of them stepped up huge. Oscar put the team on his back with all the goals, Jacob being a strong defender in the back, and all the assists he had.
Power added two of his sophomores, Allen Antah and JB Santos, have helped become a building block for the future as Brunswick looks to build.
“Whenever I needed to roll the dice, Allen was the guy,” Power said. “I would move him from center back to center forward, and then he would create chances for us. Whenever we needed an athletic guy to play left-back, JB was the guy. Whenever I needed him back up to top to get us back in the game, every time I put him up top in a game he got a goal. In every region game, he got a goal.
“They’re both sophomores, so those two guys we will have for two more years to keep showing how good they are and get some of those younger guys to keep getting better.”
After the team’s season ended at the hands of Lakeside Dekalb in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A State playoffs, Power heard his team take a notion to improve for next season.
“I think everybody when the season ended said they needed to get ready for next year,” Power said. “I heard a lot of kids trying to captain up and say we don’t need a coach to be there, we can do it ourselves. They are realizing that they can do it. The school across town has been doing a great job for so many years. Our boys are now like, ‘If they can do it, we can do it.’ Put the work in and they want it now, which is really good.”
With the 2022 season ending a mere two weeks ago, Power is ready to lead Brunswick High to new goals and aspirations.
“We want to get better,” Power said. “We want to be a team that whenever we get into the playoffs, ‘Oh Brunswick’s back at it again and they are a good team, and you got to bring your A-game.’ Next year, we will be a young team but from this year I’m only losing four guys.
“My eighth-grade class is really good so we are going to be young but not inexperienced. We will have a lot of guys staying who are very experienced from this year. We will still have Jerry, we will have Cristofer, Edwin, Allen, JB, Cristian, Abraam. We will still have a lot of guys who have been playing the past two years on varsity and some of the younger guys will have to step it up. I think it’s going to be a good year for us in 2023. We will make the best of it.”