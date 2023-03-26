In a game that was meant to honor the work the seniors have done for the program, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team looked disappointed more than anything during the 3-0 win over Ware County.
Starting off the game well Jack Roberts led a counter-attack that saw the junior dribble past a few Gator defenders before delivering a cross into the box. Sailing his cross a little past Luke O’Connor to take a shot, the ball reached Jonas Coyle, who trailed in the build-up. Controlling the ball and taking a shot, Coyle opened the scoreline three minutes in.
Sticking on the attacking front, Keller Lopez won a penalty as he attempted to take a shot and had his feet kicked out from underneath him. His center-back partner John William Barbee took the PK and had his attempt strike the frame of goal, leaving the game 1-0.
It wouldn’t be the only time the Terrors hit the frame during the game, seeing three other attempts hitting the cross bar or post.
“Just not being focused and not being sharp,” said head coach Bobby Brockman on the chances missed. “The difference between a goal can be a couple of inches here and there, but we are going to have to play better and we will on Tuesday.”
Only leading 1-0 but having comfortably dictated the pace of the game as the Gators had to work defensively for a majority of the first half, Glynn scored its second goal of the game with six minutes remaining left in the half.
After sending a cross into the box where a Gator defender tried to clear the ball, he scuffed his clearance, and the ball rolled to the top of the box where Lopez stood. The defender took a touch with his right foot before shooting away from the goalkeeper to put the Terrors up 2-0.
With only a few minutes left in the first half, Brockman made a formation change of having three in the back.
“Trying to give us a spark,” Brockman said. “We were just not real motivated and not real sharp tonight. “I wanted to throw a third forward up there to see if we could have gotten a goal before half and get some momentum into the second half.”
Unable to grab the third goal until 13 minutes left in the game, Glynn Academy won its second PK of the night when O’Connor was fouled in the box.
Looking to convert a chance, something that was rare on the night, Harrison Lee stepped up to the spot.
Going through his routine, Lee sent his shot into the bottom left corner to put the team up 3-0 and sealing the win as Brockman played his younger guys to encapsulate the Terrors seventh shutout of the season.
Brockman tipped his cap to say the Ware County team came out and played a great game, no matter the record they had on paper. Giving major credit to his opposition, Brockman knows that the standard the group has wasn’t met in the 3-0 win.
“There is a standard, and we did not come close to that standard tonight,” Brockman said. “Disappointed in that and I got to do a better job of getting these guys up for games that on paper they don’t look like they are going to be super close. We just were flat tonight, a real lack luster effort.”
Seeing the bright side of his teams 3-0 win, Brockman highlighted that his team is healthy and will be ready and motivated for a road game at South Effingham on Tuesday.
Lady Terrors 5
Lady Gators 1
In the opening game on senior night, the Lady Terrors played their style of soccer, forcing the Lady Gators to defend and leaving holes in the defense to strike.
Opening the game with a corner, Capers Childs sent in a cross that forced the Gators goalkeeper to save a possible goal scoring chance, the Terrors created chances.
Eliza Meader had what looked to be the first goal of the game as she won the ball after a failed header by a Gator defender and dribbled past the Gators defender who charged out of the 18-yard box. Getting a flick around the outstretched arms, Meader collided with teammate Whylie Faulk for a brief second, allowing the Gator defenders to get into the box and deflect the eventual shot Meader had.
Glynn eventually broke the deadlock around the halfway point of the first half as Faulk ran down the left flank with a defender on her hip. Running to the flag to keep the ball in, Faulk stopped the ball with a back flick and cut into the box, finding Childs alone in the 6-yard box for an easy opening goal.
Meader followed up with a tremendous goal that was won off a Ware County goal kick. Winning the ball after a poor goal kick, Meader controlled the ball with her chest and dribbled around two Gator defenders before firing a shot across her body to put the team up 2-0.
“They have great chemistry together,” said head coach Thomas Lemmon. “Playing at the club level helps, and they can read and run off each other really well, which is a tremendous duo for us, and we just keep running with them.”
The two almost connected on a designed free kick from just outside the box, after Childs won a free kick as she was bodied to the ground after winning a loose ball. Talking about how they wold run the set piece, Meader acted like she was taking the free kick as she ran up to the ball. Taking a touch to through off the wall, Capers ran to the ball but had her shot blocked by a Gator defender.
Leading 2-0 at the half, Meader opened the second half with her second goal of the game from a throw-in from Childs that found Fernando Perez. Perez turned her defender around to find Meader, who put her shot into the top left corner for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Terrors had one defensive lapse where the Lady Gators were able to make them pay. Winning the ball in the midfield and having a counter-attack Aliyah Porter was able to get her shot past Caroline MacKinnon.
“We made a mistake in the back which they came and capitalized on,” Lemmon said. “If we clean up our mistakes and stuff in the back and keep everything compact, we tend to push teams out wider which takes away from their opportunities.”
After allowing the lone goal of the night, Meader and Childs put the finishing touches in a game that had both teams sharing identical records.
Meader picked up her hat-trick after winning a free kick from 25-yards out. Putting her shot past the wall, the ball deflected off the goalies cleat as she went down to try and control the ball.
Childs scored her second goal of the night and the teams fifth when Kennedy Flores there the ball into Meader. Attracting several defenders, Meader found Childs alone in the middle of the box to give the Terrors their 12th win of the season.
“Ware always has a good team, and it is always fun to play against them,” Lemmon said of the game. “It’s a good challenge for us getting ready (for a playoff run) they have a good team, and it was just fun to get out there and play and get the win for the girls and the seniors.”