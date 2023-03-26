In a game that was meant to honor the work the seniors have done for the program, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team looked disappointed more than anything during the 3-0 win over Ware County.

Starting off the game well Jack Roberts led a counter-attack that saw the junior dribble past a few Gator defenders before delivering a cross into the box. Sailing his cross a little past Luke O’Connor to take a shot, the ball reached Jonas Coyle, who trailed in the build-up. Controlling the ball and taking a shot, Coyle opened the scoreline three minutes in.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.