A region championship deciding clash could be on the horizon next week in Richmond Hill.
But first, Brunswick High needs to hold up its end of the bargain against visiting Statesboro. Kickoff at Glynn County Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. today.
The Pirates (4-2, 2-0 Region 2-6A) have won three straight games for the first time since head coach Sean Pender’s debut season at Brunswick in 2017 heading into their contest against the struggling Blue Devils (1-4, 0-2).
However, like South Effingham a week ago, Statesboro will likely present a tougher challenge than its record and score differential might suggest.
Though Statesboro has been outscored by an average margin of more than 20 points per contest, a majority of the damage came in losses to No. 5 Richmond Hill and 3A’s sixth-ranked Appling County by a combined score of 68-7.
In its other two losses, Statesboro was edged by No. 10 Houston County and a Swainsboro program that began the season ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by a combined 11 points.
“I do believe they’re a top four team in the region,” Pender said. “Me personally, I think the four best teams in this region are Richmond Hill, us, Glynn and Statesboro.”
Pender compared the offensive talent on the Statesboro roster to that of Northeast Macon as both teams possess a big offensive line, a strong tandem of running backs, and an athletic quarterback that can make plays with both his arm and legs.
Normally, the Blue Devils line up in the spread and run the ball out of 11 and 20 personnel — something the Pirates’ are well-suited to defend under defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder — but there’s a good chance Statesboro will test Brunswick’s ability to defend the old-school single wing look it struggled some against a week ago.
South Effingham received the opening kickoff against Brunswick and proceeded to hold the ball the entirety of the first quarter before capping off 96-yard drive in the end zone.
“(Jeff Kaiser), who’s their head coach, his favorite offense is the double tight wishbone; that’s what he loves to run,” Pender said. “You better believe that’s in their package. You better believe that they thought about it and repped some things in that because they saw how that was able to hurt us.
“In the Glynn game, we were exposed with running to the strength with the tight end overset, and what I call a sniffer, upback, in the blocking game — putting more people to block there than we had to defend. We have to make that adjustment.”
The Pirates recovered from the opening drive to hold the Mustangs to just over 125 yards the rest of the contest, and they’ll likely need to be prepared to play another physical ballgame against the Blue Devils.
On the offensive side of the ball, the focus for Brunswick is maintaing balance between the run and the pass.
South Effingham committed to having one more man in the box than Brunswick, which gave it a constant numbers advantage in the run game. Quarterback KJ Lee was actually the Pirates’ leading rusher with 59 yards while standout running backs Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons combined for just 84 yards on 20 total carries.
Running a 3-3 stack, Statesboro will also try to take away Brunswick ground attack.
“If you allow them to make you one dimensional, they can cause problems,” Pender said. “Richmond Hill did a great job, and teams that have beat them have done a really good job, of staying two dimensional. I think that’s a key
“For us, we have to be more of that balanced-type offense. If we come in with balance, and we play the type of ball that we know we’re capable of playing, we stand a good chance.”
The Pirates have demonstrated the ability to make teams pay for loading up in the box in recent weeks. Coming off his miraculous 75-yard game-winning touchdown catch against Glynn Academy in the City Championship, Tyrease Jones recorded two catches for 120 yards and two scores last week — one of his receptions going the distance from 91 yards.
Jones’ presence, along with fellow burner Amarion Whitfield gives opposing defenses something to consider in their attempts to slow Hill and Simmons.
“It makes teams think about it when they play us without a safety; it makes teams think about it when they decide to play him one-on-one with no safety help over the top,” Pender said. “You’re going to have to account for that, and if you do account for that, then you take your man out of the box and we’re evened up in the run game.”
If Pender is ultimately correct about Statesboro’s placement in the Region 2-6A hierarchy, a win today would set Brunswick up to host a first-round playoff game at Glynn County Stadium the last week of November.