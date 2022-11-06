The regular season has come and gone, and with that, all five local high schools football programs earned their rights to be in the playoffs with hopes of becoming state champions.
Region 1-7A
The Camden County Wildcats (7-3, 3-1) clinched the No. 2 seed after an emphatic 48-21 win over Lowndes. Starting the season with two one possession losses, Jeff Herron’s team turned their season around, winning seven of their last eight games. During that hot stretch, the team earned the No. 2 seed from the Region 1-7A division with wins over Richmond Hill, Valdosta, and Lowndes. Now, Camden County will host No. 3 East Coweta (6-4, 2-2) out of Region 2 for its first playoff game at Chris Gilman Stadium since 2015. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Region 2-6A
For the second straight season, the Brunswick High Pirates (10-0, 7-0) completed and undefeated regular season with a 30-27 win over Effingham County. Under first year head Garrett Grady, the No. 9 team in 6A held on until the very end as they secured themselves the No. 1 seed and an opportunity to host a minimum of two playoff games at Glynn County Stadium. Up first is a tough task in the No. 10 Houston County Bears (8-2, 3-2), who finished as the No. 4 seed in Region 1. The two teams will go toe-to-toe on at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Glynn Academy (6-4, 4-2) clinched the No. 3 seed after beating Lakeside-Evans 42-20 to lock up a playoff spot for the 15th consecutive season and its ninth straight under Rocky Hidalgo. Flipping their season around, the Terrors won their final four region games to get into the state playoffs. Having to go on the road for the second straight year to start its playoff run, Glynn Academy will travel to Warner Robins to take on the No. 2 seed Northside Eagles (6-4, 3-2) at 7: 30 p.m. Friday.
Region 3-1A Division II
Already securing themselves as the outright Region 3-1A Division II champions a week ago, the No. 7 McIntosh County Buccaneers (9-1, 4-0) rested and recovered as they began preparations for its first round playoff matchup. Since returning to Darien, head coach Bradley Warren has taken the Buccaneers into the playoffs four straight seasons. Winners of eight straight games, the No. 1 seed Buccaneers welcome in the No. 4 seed Wheeler County Bulldogs (5-5, 2-3) out of Region 4. Kickoff will be at The Ship at 7: 30 p.m. on Friday.
GIAA District 2-4A-3A
The Frederica Academy Knights flipped its season around, winners of four straight and three region games to crown themselves the District 2 4-3A champions with a dominating 42-7 win over St. Andrew’s. Under head coach Brandon Derrick, his teams have won five region championships. With the win, the Knights moved up into the top six to guarantee themselves a first-round bye when playoffs kick off this week.
Frederica knows who its opponent will be, Deerfield-Windsor (8-2, 4-1), and will travel to Albany in a battle of the Knights on Nov. 18.
