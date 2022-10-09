With the final month of high school football upon us, it only felt right to let supporters know where their local high schools sit in their respective region standings
Region 1-7A
Camden County (5-2, 1-0) rode a four-game winning streak as it entered region play on the road at Richmond Hill. Able to hold on in the final minutes for a 21-14 win, the Wildcats picked up their first region win in over two years.
T1. No. 4 Valdosta (7-0, 1-0)
T1. Camden County (5-2, 1-0)
3. No. 2 Colquitt County (6-0, 0-0)
T5. No. 8 Lowndes (3-3, 0-1)
T5. Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1)
Camden County will travel to No. 2 Colquitt County in Friday’s matchup.
Region 2-6A
Both the Brunswick High Pirates and Glynn Academy Terrors picked up wins Friday in region play. The offense continued to thrive for No. 9 Brunswick High, as it showcased its firepower with a 44-10 win over Lakeside (Evans).
As for the Terrors, they snapped a four game losing streak with a 13-9 win at South Effingham. Special teams was the difference maker with a blocked punt for a touchdown, a blocked field goal and two first-half field goals.
T1. No. 9 Brunswick (7-0, 3-0)
T1. Effingham County (5-2, 3-0)
T3. Evans (3-3, 1-1)
T3. Lakeside (Evans) 3-3, 1-1)
5. Glynn Academy (3-4, 1-2)
6. Grovetown (3-4, 0-3)
7. South Effingham (2-3, 0-2)
Brunswick is idle this week while Glynn Academy returns to Glynn County Stadium to host Grovetown this Friday.
Region 3-A Division II
No. 9 McIntosh County Academy needed four overtimes to beat Jenkins County 27-21 to run its win streak to five games. A defensive slugfest showed as the two teams entered overtime tied at 7. Four overtimes later, the Buccaneers defense held tough to stop Jenkins County short of the end zone to grab a crucial win to start region play.
T1. No. 9 MCA (6-1, 1-0)
T1. Montgomery County (4-3, 1-0)
3. Emanuel County Institute (2-4, 0-0)
T5. Jenkins County (4-3, 0-1)
T5. Portal (4-3, 0-1)
MCA travels to Montgomery County this Friday for an important showdown.
GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
Frederica Academy snapped its four-game losing streak during their 42-35 win over Robert Toombs in their homecoming game. As both schools answered one another all night long, an interception by Frederica allowed the Knights to keep distance over the Crusaders.
T1.St. Andrew’s School (4-2)
T1. Pinewood Christian (4-3)
T1. Bulloch Academy (3-3)
T1. Frederica Academy (2-5)
Region play kicks off on Oct. 21 with Frederica traveling to take on Bulloch Academy.
