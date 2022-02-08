Coming off the most successful season in program history, the sky is the limit for the Coastal Georgia softball team in 2022.
The Mariners won their first Sun Conference Tournament and made its debut at the NAIA Championship Opening Round.
Now, Coastal will adjust its expectations following a 34-13 campaign that came one win short of tying the program’s single-season record in a season-ending loss to eventual runner up Oregon Institute of Technology in the Waleska Bracket finals.
“(Expectations) are high, for sure,” said head coach Mike Minick. “We did probably as we should have done last year, but it’s still disappointing when you’re on the last day with a chance to go to the World Series. That’s definitely the goal.
“But we know to get back to nationals, we’re going to have to win our regular-season championship or our conference tournament. That’s certainly our goal.”
Fueling the excitement around CCGA is the exceptional underclassmen that emerged to power the team’s run a year ago.
Bryce Peacock exploded onto the scene in her first collegiate season, leading the Mariners with a .394 average, a .648 slugging percentage, 41 runs, 56 hits, three triples, 92 total bases, 22 walks and 26 stolen bases en route to recognition as the SUN Freshman of the Year, SUN All-Tournament team member, and NFCA All-Region.
Sarah Thinger was also an NFCA All-Region honoree as a freshman following a campaign that saw the shortstop start 45 games and hit .363 with 24 RBI and 51 runs scored. Sophomore second baseman Rori Rhodes also made an impact, hitting 292 with 25 runs and 16 RBI.
Melani Jones is still just a junior after producing a .377 average — which jumped to .394 in conference play — with just four strikeouts on the season, as is Kayla Rowell, who started every game for the Mariners last year while driving in 28 runs and scoring 20 of her own.
The elder statesman of the group is senior Cevana Wood, who batted .303 and recorded 40 RBIs last season, the second-most in school history.
With that core in place, Coastal Georgia’s offense set program records for batting average (.317), hits (410), doubles (83), triples (eight), total bases (587), walks (128), stolen bases (78) and RBI (234).
Peacock, along with fellow NFCA All-Region selection junior Hayley Dickerson, also made up a large percentage of the the Mariners’ pitching production. Peacock tossed 60.2 innings, recording a 3.23 ERA, while Dickerson ran up a 17-5 record and a 2.17 ERA over more than 150 innings in the circle.
There are a few key losses Coastal will need to cover.
Mary Waldron was one of the best players in program history and produced a slash line of .353/.491/.571 last season, and Breanna Wells ht .314 with 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Ansley Bowen also crafted a 2.94 ERA over 66.2 innings that will need to be accounted for.
But the Mariners have landed six newcomers that could help ease the burden and make an immediate impact on the team.
Coastal is excited about McCall Maret, a sophomore transfer from Emmanuel College who is slated to play infield for the Mariners. Minick referenced Waldron as an example of the type of toughness he expects Maret to bring.
Taylor Morgan is a junior transfer with three years of experience in the outfield at East Georgia State College, where she earned recognition as a GCAA All-Region selection.
The remaining four incoming players are freshman that will look to fill in the cracks early in their careers, though their teammates have proven first-year players shouldn’t be discounted. Denise Dees played her high school softball at Collins Hill, Mackenzie Kagee was a three-time all-region selection at Wayne County, Reagan Thomas earned Region 1-5A Pitcher of the Year at Coffee County, and Sydney Morris lettered at North Fort Myers in Cape Coral, Fla.
“Two of the freshman last year made all-conference, so they can play right away,” Minick said. “Some of the kids are going to help us right away.”
With the Mariners’ success of a year ago, and the talent still flowing throughout the roster, it came as no surprise to see Coastal picked as heavy favorites in the Sun Conference in preseason coaches poll, earning seven of 10 first-place votes.
Coastal has backed up the belief thus far, defeating Montreat College 5-1 in its season opener last week. Thinger went 3-4 at the plate, Rowell finished 2-3 with two RBI, and Dickerson pitched complete game, allowing just four hits and one run in the first game of the doubleheader. The Mariners led 6-0 in Game 2 before it was called due to rain with too few innings played to count in the record book.
A good early-season test for Coastal Georgia is on the horizon for Tuesday when the team hosts a Truett-McConnell program receiving votes in the NAIA coaches poll for a doubleheader.
“They’re definitely one of the better NAIA teams in the state,” Minick said. “We actually didn’t play them last year, we got rained out, but the year before, they beat us both times we played them. So they’re going to be a very tough team.
“They have a fifth-year senior pitcher that’s really tough, and then most of their lineup is back, much like us. They’re going to be really good.”