Lily Hidalgo was one of the many weapons on Glynn Academy’s volleyball team this year, but her ability to be useful from every aspect on the court earns her The News’ Volleyball MVP.
Hidalgo finished her junior season with 183 kills, 45 aces, 12 solo blocks, and 222 digs. Glynn Academy volleyball coach Staci Hunt said she’s the definition of a team player.
“ Lily’s a leader on and off the court, a role model to young athletes and the true definition of a team player,” Hunt said.
Her biggest strength, Hunt said, is her hitting ability.
“She is a heavy hitter and fantastic server, so we focused on passing to make her a well-rounded volleyball player that is valuable anywhere on the court,” Hunt said.
Hidalgo grew a player on and off the court Hunt said and grew into her leadership role.
“Volleyball wise her strength is hitting. She is a good person, with a kind soul and great leader to her peers,” Hunt said. “She has improved most in volleyball with her passing and personally stronger leader.”
Another thing that makes Hidalgo a special player is a fact that she is coachable. Hunt said she’s the definition of a student-athlete and that she’s always willing to know more.
Hunt said that one of her favorite memories of Hidalgo this year came from their game in the first round of state.
“During the first round of state, defensive players were in the wrong positions, and I tried to draw it but had limited time,” Hunt said. “Lily jumped on the court and showed where they should be for coverage, and it helped them understand it.”
Hunt named her the team’s MVP and said it was deserving of this honor.
“She is a kid that deserves this because of her heart for the sport and willingness to learn more,” Hunt said.