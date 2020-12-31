Hidalgo goes back-to-back as Volleyball Player of the Year
A calming presence for teammates and a terrifying force for opponents, Glynn Academy’s Lily Hidalgo has recorded back-to-back seasons as both the Terrors’ MVP and The News’ Volleyball Player of the Year.
Hidalgo has been a consistent positive for Glynn since she arrived at the school, helping the program win four straight region titles and advance past the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs in each season.
But she’s still managed to improve each year — capping off a run of straight seasons with all-region honors with the Region 2-6A Player of the Year award.
While Hidalgo is at her best at the net, where she uncorks a devastating swing in her role as an outside attacker, her versatility to contribute from any position she finds her self in makes her even more valuable.
One three-game stretch over the course of the season saw Hidalgo notch 27 kills, earning her recognition as the Coastal Pines Technical College Female Athlete of the Week by 912 Sports.
Hidalgo committed to Young Harris College before the start of the season, and she signed with the Division II program in November.