The CrossFit community around the country paid tribute to service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in its own way on Memorial Day.
There are 196 CrossFit workouts named in honor of fallen service members — dubbed a Hero WOD (workout of the day) — but the “Murph” holds a special relevance.
“Each workout has a story behind the person and the movements that are being performed in the workout,” said Kyle Krepps, a manager/coach at CrossFit Brunswick. “This one is specifically done every year on Memorial Day.”
Michael Murphy was a Navy Lieutenant killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005, when a four-man SEAL unit he led was ambushed by a large contingent of the opposing force and became engaged in a firefight.
Murphy is credited with risking his life by moving out into the open to gain a better position to transmit a call for assistance. According to the Murphy Foundation, Murphy, “calmly provided his unit’s location and the size of the enemy force while requesting immediate support for his team. At one point, he was shot in the back causing him to drop the transmitter. Murphy picked it back up, completed the call and continued firing at the enemy who was closing in.”
The 2013 film Lone Survivor is based off a book written by Marcus Luttrell, the only SEAL to survive the incident.
In honor of Murphy, CrossFit gyms around the nation challenge themselves to complete what was the fallen lieutenant’s favorite workout: a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats and capped by another mile run. The workout is typically performed wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor.
The “Murph” was first programmed on CrossFit’s main site on Aug. 18, 2005, and it’s since become an annual tradition.
The workout has been performed every year at CrossFit Brunswick since it was established 10 years ago — even after undergoing a management change in October.
In a normal year, CrossFit Brunswick saw north of 40 people come together to perform the “Murph” at the gym.
Obviously, things were a bit different this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but the gym still managed to take a similar number through the challenge by breaking up into three groups of a maximum of 15.
“Being that it’s a body weight workout, you don’t really need any equipment,” Krepps said. “The nice thing about CrossFit is, you can modify any movements if you need to — being that there are pull-ups, and some people might not have a pull-up bar available, so you can always change it if need be.”
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, CrossFit Brunswick held socially-distant workouts that stretched until around 10:45 a.m.
And once the classes ended, Krepps and another small group completed their own “Murph” workout that was streamed live on Facebook, receiving more than 500 views.
“We definitely had people watching, and it reached a lot of people as well,” Krepps said.