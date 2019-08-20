With just a handful of practices under its belt before opening its season Tuesday against Heritage Christian, Frederica Academy was all out of sorts early on.
But through the miscues in the 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21) loss, the Knights got a glimpse of what they can become.
“Since it was a short notice, we only had about four days of actual volleyball practice to get ready for the game,” said Frederica head coach Jesi Garrett. “So we’re trying to figure out who we are.”
The Knights spent much of the first set looking uncomfortable and unsure of when and where to hit from, resulting in a 25-11 rout by the Eagles.
Heritage Christian kept the momentum rolling in the second set, going up 14-2 before Frederica Academy could find its footing and end the run. That’s when the Knights went on a run of their own.
With junior libero Rebekah Brooks serving, Frederica notched six straight points to climb back into the set at 14-8.
It briefly appeared as if the Eagles regained control of the second set when they went up 19-10, but again the Knights battled back, scoring nine of the next 11 points.
“They just kind of figured out who was supposed to be where, because they’re really trying to focus on their rotations and stuff like that,” Garrett said. “It’s kind of more of figuring out where everybody is on the court and trusting that they’re going to be there.
“I think they were finally able to do that as time went on.”
Senior Tatum Miller’s service ace drew Frederica to within two at 21-19, but her next serve was an error, giving the point, and ball, back to Heritage, which went on to finish the set victorious.
Despite trailing two sets to none, the Knights were far from discouraged.
Frederica ran out to a 7-4 lead in the third set, and when Heritage responded and tied the game at 11-11, the Knights kept their composure and continued their push.
The teams momentarily traded points until three straight Frederica points prompted a timeout from Heritage, down 17-14.
But a few minutes later, it was the Knights that needed a quick timeout after seeing the Eagles come back to close the gap to 20-18.
Frederica’s lead shrank to a single point late in the set, but it never allowed Heritage to tie the contest before closing it out.
“I think the girls did a great job,” Garrett said. “They figured out kind of who they are, how they’re playing together.
“Chemistry wise, they came together, which I really liked.”
There was a renewed energy from the Knights in the fourth set as they re-engaged in battle. There were still errors, but more came in the form of mishits rather than hesitation.
Neither team led by more than four points at any juncture of the final set, but Frederica was unable to tie the match as Heritage won out 25-21.
The Knights don’t play again until they host McIntosh County Academy and Savannah Classical Academy in a tri-match on Sept. 10. Over that break Frederica Academy will look to improve its defense and rotations.
“We’re going back to rotations, and subs, and the more non-skill things in volleyball,” Garrett said. “More so knowing where we’re supposed to be on the court when this hitter is hitting.”