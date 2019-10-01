Heritage Christian Academy’s volleyball team played its final regular season match on Tuesday as the Eagles hosted Trinity Prep for senior night. The Lions had to ward off the Eagles from a comeback and did so in four sets.
Before the match, the Eagles honored its two seniors, Sierra Griner and Hailey Kuykendall, with flowers and signed volleyballs.
These two teams went head to head from the time the first set started. Trinity Prep took the first set 25-17, dropped the second 25-14, and then found a way to rally by winning the third and fourth set 25-20 and 25-23.
Heritage Christian coach Traci Arbo said that this team didn’t play like they usually do.
“I didn’t think that we gave the effort I’ve seen us give,” Arbo said. “We played this team earlier in the season and handled them pretty well. We had some ball-handling errors, some hitting errors, and a couple of decisions. Honestly, the girls played good as a team. They made some good decisions in some places and transitioned decently. The defense overall was pretty good, and I was happy with that. I just felt like we didn’t attack hard like we normally do.”
Two of the bright spots in the match on Tuesday were sophomore Kielyn Arbo and junior Anna Lawless. Arbo had 15 kills on the match, had the second-most digs on the team with 15, and three aces. She also played as setter throughout the match. As for Lawless, she had 15 kills and five blocks.
These two were all over the court and made tons of plays to keep the Eagles alive throughout the four sets.
“Arbo is a sophomore and runs the setter and hitter outside,” Arbo said. “So she runs and plays hard. She’s got a great arm. Her serving wasn’t what it normally was because she usually gets three aces a game. Lawless is strong, and if she gets set well I mean, she can put it in every time. We have a great future ahead of us only graduating two seniors. But the girls looked really good. They’re both really strong players. If they can put everything they could be unstoppable.”
Griner put on a show for her senior night as she collected 27 digs, which led the team. She was a leader on the court and really commanded the team. Arbo said that’s how she is all the time. As for Griner’s fellow senior Kuykendall, Arbo said that she knows her role and she’s been that for the team all season.
“My libero, she goes 100 percent the whole time,” Arbo said. “She dug so many tonight and was right there. She wants to win, a great leader, and a great captain. You can’t ask for a better captain than Sierra. Hailey is always a role player like if you want her to go in; she will do whatever you ask her to do. She doesn’t get a lot of playing time, but she takes it in stride. I just love the heart that she gives. She’s really supportive of her teammates, and that’s hard to get sometimes in your players, and she’s been that player all year.”
The regular season is over for the Eagles, but the season itself isn’t. Arbo said that Heritage Christian will host its region tournament on Oct. 11.
“It’ll be all day on Friday,” Arbo said. “I really think we can do it. I’ve seen us play amazing where everything going together and then other times I see us where I don’t know what we’re doing. I guess that’s just volleyball.”