Coming out on top of each round over five days of competition, Vanderbilt proved a truly worth champion at the conclusion of the 2022 SEC Men’s Golf Championship.
Vanderbilt topped a tenacious Florida fivesome 3-2 in the match play finals Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club to complete its wire-to-wire victory at the tournament. The Commodores sat atop the leaderboard at the end of each round of stroke play, capturing the top seed in match play, where they dispatched every opponent in front of them.
With two points already sealed up against Florida, Vanderbilt sophomore Cole Sherwood knocked down the deciding par putt on No. 16 as his teammates watched with anticipation from the far edge of the green.
“It’s great knowing the two guys ahead of you got points,” Sherwood said. “I really had no idea what was going on, so the fact that they came up to our green, it means our match matters. So it’s a good feeling when you’re leading and you can finish it for them.”
Sherwood’s 3&2 helped Vanderbilt fend off a late surge by Florida that gave the Gators the lead in two matches with two others tied a few holes into the back nine of Seaside.
But all tournament long Vanderbilt had shown the ability to bounce back from its few instances of adversity, and the final round would be no different.
“I think you’d say that’s what resiliency is: how you respond when things don’t go your way,” said Commodores head coach Scott Limbaugh. “We did get off to a great start, then it felt like holes 9, 10, 11 and 12, they made their hard push. (Yuxin Lin) made birdie on 10 to tie up that match, and then I felt like we dodged a bullet on 11 to get out of there with a tie with Cole.
“After that, we grabbed the momentum. (Sherwood) won 12, (Sherwood) won 13, and the 3-wood Cole hit on 15 was the kind of shot you think about for a long time. It was absolutely perfect. Yuxin had the advantage off the tee, and that’s the way match play goes — things flip like that and next thing you know, we’ve got a dormy.”
While Sherwood put distance between himself and Lin, teammate William Moll held off Florida junior John DuBois, who won the SEC individual championship Friday, in the opening matchup of the round.
Moll took a one-point advantage into the turn, and the junior extended the lead to three on No. 11 before matching DuBois for the next three holes. But DuBois hit a great shot out of the hazard on No. 15 to salvage par while Moll double bogeyed, trimming the deficit to two, and a birdie by DuBois on 16 closed him to within a single point with two holes remaining.
However, Moll was able to match DuBois stroke for stroke over the final two holes to hold on at 1UP for a crucial Vanderbilt point.
“I was just trying to keep pressure on him,” Moll said. “Starting on the 16th tee, I told myself I just need to hit good shots and keep pressure on him — hit as many fairways as I can, hit on the greens, make him make birdies to beat me.”
With Sherwood up big, and fifth-year senior Harrison Ott and freshman Gordon Sargent in precarious positions, Reid Davenport was the last piece of the puzzle for Vanderbilt in a tie match going into No. 16. The Vanderbilt senior birdied the hole to stake himself to a one-point lead, before dropping a tee shot within inches of the pin on 17 for what momentarily looked to set up the match winner.
But Florida sophomore Tyler Wilkes wouldn’t go away easily, placing his own tee shot right next to Davenport’s as both birdied to send the match into the final hole.
Again, both golfers wound up with balls on the green similar distance from the hole, but Wilkes couldn’t make the birdie putt, eventually finishing with a bogey while Davenport knocked down the par putt to secure the 2UP victory and set the stage for Sherwood, who completed Vanderbilt’s incredible performance at the SEC championship.
The Commodores shot a 273 on the first day of stroke play to take the top spot on the leaderboard, which they never surrendered. Vanderbilt shot 274 and 277 respectively over the next two rounds to win stroke play at 16-under 824 and capture the No. 1 seed in match play.
Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State 3-2 in its quarterfinals matchup with Davenport, Moll and Ott each notching wins to send the team to the semifinals, where it would defeat LSU 3-2 on points by Davenport, Sargent and Sherwood.
The Commodores credited their day-over-day consistency to one another’s trust in the coaching staff and their teammates.
“I think everyone on our team just trusts in each other and believes in each other,” Moll said. “Everyone is out there doing their job, and no one is worried about how anyone else is doing. Everyone is just really confident in the team, and it lets everyone play freely.”
Vanderbilt has good reason to believe, becoming the first program to win back-to-back SEC championships since Alabama won three straight from 2012-14.
The Commodores didn’t win their first league title until 2017, and now the program has taken three of the last six SEC championships played.
“I think it says a lot,” Limbaugh said. “We appreciate the support we get from our administration, and from Candice Lee, our athletic director, and Daniel Diermeier, our chancellor. We’re super excited about things we’ve got going on there.
“They’re committed to us having a great program, and we’re committed to trying to do it the right way and build this thing with class and integrity.”
While Limbaugh credited the university’s commitment, his players pointed their finger directly at their head coach.
“Coach Limbaugh has done a great job, he’s built a great culture for this program,” Moll said. “I think that really carries over to the SEC Championship, and especially match play. Kind of what I said before, everyone believes in each other, and when we go out there in match play, everyone just does their job. I think it’s awesome for Vanderbilt and the program.”
Sherwood added: “Coach Limbaugh has turned this program around. We all revolve around him, and he brings the energy. We’re just trying to emulate what he sends us, what kind of messages he wants us to send.”