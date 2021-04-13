Thomas Henderson shot a 3-under 67 for Frederica Academy to finish as the low medalist at the Strafford Invitational on Monday at the Idle Hour Golf Club in Macon.
As a team, the Knights, minus their two top golfers, finished nine strokes off of first-place Prince Avenue Christian with a score of 303 to finish fourth in the 14-team field.
“We had a great outing at Idle Hour which is a beautiful course but very tight and with hard, fast greens,” said Frederica golf coach Tom Willis. “This was a GHSA event which means our eighth-grade superstars were ineligible for play, so it was going to be a tall order for our team to win.”
But Henderson gave the undermanned Knights a shot in the talented field, recovering from a rough start that saw him bogey two of his first three holes to sink four birdies and an eagle, the latter coming on a 30-yard pitch on one of the courses two par 5s.
It was one of the best performances in the storied history of Frederica Academy’s golf program.
“Thomas Henderson put together one of the best high school rounds I’ve seen in my 30 year coaching career,” Willis said. “It was the only score under par on the day, and only once have I seen a lower score at that tournament. That he had never seen the course before makes that round even more remarkable.
“Dru Love in 2012 is the only other Frederica player to have ever won that tournament, with Thomas Hogan finishing second in 2018.”
The tournament win was Henderson’s second of the year — he also won the season-opening Camden Classic at Osprey Cove — and the 67 ties a number of Frederica standouts for low score by an individual, including Tanner Smith, Park Brady, Jack O’Hara, Sarut Vongchaisit and Ryan McHugh.
Cason Cavalier also shook off a slow start to shoot a 76 on the round with Edward Stephens following a few strokes behind at 79. Ramie Shingler shot an 81, Travis Cavalier had an 84, and Parker Jules rounded out the Knights’ scores at 90.
“Overall, it was a good day for us,” Willis said. “We have just a couple more outings and the region on Monday.
“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going forward.”