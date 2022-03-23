The Brunswick High boys soccer team lost on penalty kicks to Effingham County 6-5 on Tuesday for their second consecutive loss.
Starting the game off slow again, the Pirates found themselves down 1-0 less than 15 minutes into the game. Effingham found a through ball to break the Pirates’ defensive line, leaving goalkeeper Jerry Martinez to come off his line and challenge the shot. Making a sliding attempt on the first Rebel player, the ball took a deflection to the foot of another Rebel who converted the shot into the goal.
Brunswick had opportunities in the first half to get its first goal of the game, missing a six-yard header as well as set pieces that caused problems for Effingham’s goalkeeper.
With the team heading into the locker room down 1-0, Brunswick coach Enrique Power said his team starts the game off too slow and it hurts them.
“For the past two games that’s what’s been killing us,” Power said of their slow starts. “We want to start off slow. It’s like we aren’t ready for the game, and we want to wait till we are down to start playing hard and start playing for what really matters.”
Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Pirates looked energized and hungry to not only tie the game but completely take over. As soon as the kickoff ensued to start the second half, Brunswick was pressing high and causing poor passes from Effingham.
Within the first three minutes of play, Brunswick had three shots at the frame of goal with JB Santos having his shot saved for a corner. He would get his goal on a deflection off the corner to tie the game early in the second half.
Brunswick continued to capitalize on the second-half momentum they had built up, drawing fouls outside the box and eventually earning a penalty in the 26th minute.
Jacob Nieves stepped up to take the penalty, burying his strike but had to redo the take after a player entered the box before the ball was kicked. As mind games ensued of where the shot would go and his run-up being different, Nieves left no differences in his mind and put the ball into the bottom corner for a 2-1 lead. Nieves yelled in excitement towards the goal and picked up the ball to continue the Pirate rally.
Just like the first half, the Pirates had more opportunities than Effingham to put the game away and cruise to a crucial region win over a top-four opponent.
With 16 minutes left in the game, Brunswick had two shots that missed going into the back of the net. The first shot was parried away and ended up at the feet of Grayson Ferguson who took a shot, narrowly missing the corner of the goal as the goalie watched.
With seven minutes left in the game, Effingham took advantage of a high defensive line by Brunswick to get one final chance on goal. Although the shot was saved and pushed out for a corner, the Rebels tied the game on a poor clearance by the Pirates. Jaren Harris capitalized on a crucial mistake in the box, tying the game at two-all with six minutes to play.
“In the second half, we dominated,” Power said. “We were playing well, but we started to give Effingham a chance. Those small things, you can’t do that in a high-level game because it is just going to cost you. That is what’s been happening the past two games. We aren’t focused enough, we are too tired we are not ready for those types of games to where we lose focus.”
Effingham had a chance to steal the game with a minute to play, but they were not only ruled offsides before the shot but pushed the shot wide.
Although Brunswick dominated the second half, Power regrouped his to stay focused and hungry with extra time starting.
After drawing another foul 20-yards out, Nieves stepped up to take the set-piece. With teammates telling Nieves to focus, he struck the ball over the Rebel wall and into the top right of the goal.
Brunswick regained the lead with the team hugging Nieves as he secured a brace.
In the second extra time, Effingham came out in full force to tie the game and force penalties. After a third yellow card by a Pirate player, Effingham lined up to take a free-kick from 35-yards out. With no one marking anyone in the box, three Rebel players had a chance to hit the volley and missed.
Effingham tied the game with 5 minutes left on a shot from outside the box that hit the bottom of the left post and in. All of this came on a poor clearance by the Pirates defense, hurting them once again on the night.
“After each goal we scored, we had about two or three chances to put the game away and we just kept them alive,” Power said. “They got one chance and they score it and they are back in the game.”
Just like at the end of regulation, the Rebels had an opportunity in the final seconds. A cross was delivered into the box and struck into the back of the net for the presumed game-winner. As the player took his shirt off to celebrate, the side judge on the far side of the pitch raised his flag for offsides, leaving the game tied at three and going to penalties
As both teams went over their order of whom would be taking free kicks, Power told his team its a big net and to keep the ball low.
Brunswick went two for five on their attempts with two of their misses being skied above the goal frame. Effingham went three for five with goalkeeper Michael Deien converting the game-winning penalty.
Power said he wants his team to move on from the tough penalty kick outcome and focus on a pivotal game against Bradwell (7-5, 3-5), Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Effingham girls 2
Brunswick High 0
In the first game of the night, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates had chances to score but to no avail in their 2-0 loss to Effingham County.
The Lady Pirates (3-10-1, 2-7) came out pressing high and looking for through ball passes to send Shiloh Ferguson and the rest of the front three into dangerous areas.
Not being able to fight off the last Rebel defender before getting a shot off allowed Effingham (5-7, 4-5) to play the ball quickly up the pitch and at the other frame of goal. Brunswick’s Georgia Lawless kept her own in goal, saving shots and forcing shots wide.
However, everyone time Lawless took a goal kick, the Rebels pressed high and fast on the loose balls, giving them several opportunities to look for shots.
Brunswick’s Mayah Groover had a goal-line clearance to keep the game at zero, and allowed the team to refocus and return to its style of play.
The Lady Pirates earned a free kick from behind their own halfway line but that wouldn’t stop Emma Counts from taking an attempted shot. Her shot bounced a few yards in front of Effingham’s goalkeeper and forced her to punch the ball above the crossbar for a corner kick.
Not getting anything from their corner kick, the Lady Rebels counter-attacked Inessa Brackbill out running the remaining Pirate players and dribbled into the box. Having lost the ball in the box, and a poor clearance after, Brackbill got the ball back and shot across the frame of goal for the first goal of the game.
In the second half, Effingham controlled the pace of the game, not allowing Brunswick to find any outlets to move the ball up the pitch before halfway through the second half. Counts delivered through balls to her forwards but just like the first half, they couldn’t convert on chances that were built from the midfielder.
Effingham sealed the game with eight minutes left, after a poor clearance on a corner by Brunswick, for Ashton Smith to score the second goal of the game.
It was a good game, just didn’t work out in our favor,” Brunswick high assistant Kim Medders said. “(Georgia) stepped up and they never quit. We will use this loss to continue to improve as a team.
Brunswick returns to the field when they host Bradwell (7-5, 3-5) on Friday.