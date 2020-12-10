Heart over talent has been Frederica Academy’s rallying cry all year.
It’s not that the Knights aren’t talented — you won’t find many teams in the championship barren of star power — but the team has as much heart as any; the result of six years worth of experiencing every high and low of the sport has to offer together.
Frederica’s senior class has largely remained intact since it arrived at the school as sixth-graders, first joining the varsity program for the team’s 2017 run to the semifinals that ended in heartbreak on a last-minute touchdown. A year later, the sophomores were champions after mowing through the competition in the playoffs, including a 48-0 victory over John Milledge at Five Star Stadium in Macon.
At that time, Josh Meadows, a senior tight end/H-back with 144 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions on the season, took most of his snaps on the defensive side of the ball. Like many of the underclassmen, he looked at All-State selection Harry Veal and the Knights’ other talented seniors with stars in his eyes.
“I was playing middle linebacker my sophomore year during state, and looking at Harry and all them, I thought, ‘Man, it must feel good,’” Meadows said.
Two years later, the Jaylin Simpsons, Ja’Shawn Sheffields, and Patrick Brunsons of the world are gone; replaced by the Meadow, Joshua Elliott, Kyle Perez, and a senior class that now find themselves with the same opportunity to inspire the next class of Knights.
“You’d look to your left and your right, and you see seniors,” Elliott said. “Now, in a blink of an eye, you’re the senior, and you’re teaching these younger kids — instilling the values that were once you learned.
“It’s gone full circle.”
But this iteration of Frederica has developed its own identity, born out of necessity.
In 2018, the Knights were a big play in waiting with the explosive skill players like Isaiah Jackson and Denver Anthony in addition to Auburn commits Simpson and Sheffield making the team a threat to score any time they touched the ball.
Programs simply did not have the athletic ability to match up with Frederica, as evidenced by a playoff run that saw the team outscore its opponents 161-34. In contrast, the Knights won both of their postseason games by a single touchdown this season in a pair of plucky battles.
“That team was less centered around our line and our front seven on defense,” Elliott said. “It was more, we had the playmakers to get out in space. Compared to this team, this year, it’s almost black and white from two years ago.
“I feel like there’s not that one star player we can rely on. We have great players, but it’s less so that explosive talent, and more so just gritty, hard-working tenacity.”
Frederica has relied on its defense and running game to win games this season — holding opponents to 13 points per game while getting 218 of its 319 of its average offensive yardage on the ground.
After scoring the go-ahead touchdown with more than seven minutes left in the third quarter of its semifinal, Frederica kept Tiftarea off the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest to book a ticket to its second state championship game in three years.
“There’s sometimes I just sit in awe,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “Friday night was one of them. I was just like, ‘How did we pull this off?’ But then you go back and watch it, and a lot of it is just effort, and hustle, and great intensity, and things like that.
“They just play hard. That’s something you can’t take away from those guys.”
Ironically, the team’s determination was not developed in its 2018 championship run, but the 4-6 season that followed it.
After winning a title, complacency and injuries hit the Knights, severely hampering the 30-man roster. Frederica opened its season with losses to Charlton County and Valwood, and let an upset of Pinewood Christian slip through its fingers, before dropping three straight to close the campaign.
However, the disappointing season taught the Knights that no one would roll over for them simply because they were the defending champions.
“Last year was a big teaching moment for all of us, I think,” Meadows said. “It kind of opened our eyes. I think we kind of expected to be as good as we were the year before.”
Perez added: “I think we needed last year because last year kind of let us know, ‘Hey, we don’t have those D1 players anymore, so we’ve kind of got to work more as a team.’”
And work Frederica did.
The Knights returned to the gridiron with a renewed focus in 2020, and they’ve been able to maintain it despite all the twists and turns that have led to this point.
“I thought that when we came in here in January, they really went to work in the weight room, and they were holding everybody accountable,” Derrick said. “Then, of course, the coronavirus stuff hit and we had to send everybody home. When we got everybody back, they kind of held everyone accountable again.
“I think that’s a big thing, that senior leadership, they not only push each other, but they give each other a hard time in practice. They might be the funniest group of kids I’ve ever been around at times, cutting up and carrying on, but they’re very humble, and they get after it.”
While there was an undeniable connection between players in 2018, this current version may be even more closely knit from six years of bonding both on and off the field.
The seniors’ relationship and experience could be the key to the daunting task of defeating a John Milledge program that has won 35 of its last 36 games — the lone loss in the 2018 championship game. Frederica knows as well as any team that defending champions are not destined to repeat.
If the Knights can pull off the upset, the seniors on the next Knights title team may be talking about the Class of 2021 in the same way as the current group does the Class of 2019.
“I hope they look up to us like we looked up to them,” Perez said. “That’s pretty surreal.”