Despite taking four holes in a playoff to crown an individual medalist on Day 3 of the SEC Championship, there was little drama on the 18th green of the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.
Fans of each of the clubs in the 14-team field populated the course throughout the day, but when the deciding putt dropped, only Tigers remained.
Auburn juniors Jovan Rebula and Graysen Huff finished the 54th hole of the week tied at 8-under for the tournament, sending the match into a playoff where Rebula eventually came out on top.
"This is a true honor," said in a statement to the Auburn Communications department. "Coming from South Africa, I did not know what the SEC was until I started playing and, seeing the amount of great players, to have my name on that board is truly an honor.
"It is a little bittersweet because Graysen and I are close friends. I have a ton of respect for him for his golf and as a person. He's a great leader for our team. He always does the right thing. He's a great friend and an unbelievable teammate."
Huff felt the same way about his fellow Tiger: “There’s not a better guy on this team. Jovan’s worked hard, he’s a great golfer. He’s a great guy too.
“If it had to be anybody, I’m glad it was him.”
Everything broke Auburn’s way over the three days of stroke play as the team secured the top seed in the tournament’s quarterfinals by a whopping 16 strokes. Rebula and Huff were a big part of the Tigers’ success, but it was a full-team effort as teammates Trace Crowe (-4) and Jacob Solomon (-1) each finished among the top 15 golfers in a field of 70.
Huff carried a share of the lead into the final day of the individual championship, and he was one of just five players to shoot under par on a windy day on the par 70, 7,005-yard course.
But while most of Huff’s competition faded a way throughout the afternoon, Rebula made a run, finishing with the round’s low score of 3-under to take a one-stroke lead on the final hole.
In the final grouping of the day, Huff teed off on the par 4 and hit an approach that landed him about 15 feet from the hole. He knocked down the birdie putt to send the match to a playoff.
Both players replayed 18 twice before moving to 17 in an attempt to break the tie, but it remained undecided despite a couple of tough lies for each player.
Rebula’s approach on the first playoff hole landed him in the bunker, while Huff safely reached the green. He was hardly fazed and chipped his ball out of the hazard and within inches of the cup to save par.
On 17, Huff sliced his tee shot onto the outskirts of the fairway, but he never wavered and two-putt for par to extend the playoff one more time.
“It helps a little bit that you’re playing a teammate just because we play each other all the time back home and you know his strengths and weaknesses a little bit,” Huff said of competing in a playoff against Rebula. “So when he hit it in the bunker on the first hole, I knew I wasn’t clear.
“He’s a good player, and we both kind of did what we do: we just kind of go around and make a lot of pars and one of us will make a birdie. Unfortunately he beat me too it, but it’ll be fine. He’ll probably hang that over my head a little bit for a while, but we’ve got one more year together so maybe next year I’ll clip him on the fourth hole.”
It was the fourth hole of the playoff, the fourth time the pair had played 18, and their 22nd hole of the day that was the decider when Rebula birdied to become the first Auburn player to win the SEC individual title since St. Simons pro Patton Kizzire in 2007.
Today the top eight teams: Auburn, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, and South Carolina will begin match play in the SEC Championship, which will pit golfers against their matchup as individuals.
Rebula and Huff should be well-prepared to get the Tigers off to another hot start after facing off Friday.
“We got just a little bit (of practice),” Huff said with a laugh. “A little four-hole stretch of warmups.”