Jamieson signs with Bates College
Glynn Academy’s Henry Jamieson signed his letter-of-inent to play baseball for Bates College on Friday.
In a small ceremony in the Glynn Academy auditorium, the senior inked his name in front of his family and friends.
Bates College is a part of the New England Small College Athletic Conference in Lewiston, Maine. The school is known for its high academics as well.
Henry’s mom, Michele Jamieson spoke on the college and what it means for her second son to get a scholarship to play baseball.
“They only accepted like 14 percent of its applicants this year. It’s a high academic conference and good baseball players, a lot of the kids they recruit are recruited by the Ivy League schools,” Michele Jamieson said.
The family is already familiar with that area as Jamieson’s grandfather played for Colby College, Bates’ rival. His brother also plays nearby at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. The Jamieson’s have a home in the area, and Michele noted that they’d be spending a lot of time up there during baseball season.
Jamieson made the GHSA Region 2-6A All-Region team on Tuesday as a pitcher. This season was his first year experimenting on the mound. He made 12 appearances this year with an ERA of 2.16 striking out 52 batters and walking 20. Jamieson finished the season with a 4-5 record. He also had one save on the season.
However, at the next level, Jamieson said that he got recruited as an infielder, though he says that pitching isn’t off the table.
“I got recruited as a third and first baseman. This year I started exploring pitching so maybe as the years go on I’ll try pitching more at Bates, but we will see,” Jamieson said. “I might end up being a pitcher or just a third or first baseman.”
Jamieson talked about how much it means to him to get the chance to play college ball and knows that if he keeps working hard, he will have a good career.
“It means a lot,” Jamieson said, All the work that I put in with my coaches and as Mongero said not a lot of people like 5% get to play college baseball. It’s a blessing that me and my brother get to play college baseball and we will be two hours from each other.
“I’m looking forward to it, and I think I’ll have a good career, I just have to keep working.”
Glynn head coach Trent Mongero couldn’t say enough about Jamieson and how he certainly earned this opportunity to play at the next level.
“Henry is an amazing young man, he represents GA tremendously in many facets, academically, athletically, in the weight room, and is an all-around competitor,” Mongero said. “I’m extremely happy for him for this opportunity, but he certainly has earned it.”
Mongero goes onto say that Jamieson’s work ethic is what got him to this point.
“He has worked so hard. Henry is the guy that has been at the facility whenever it’s open,” Mongero said. “We start in August with four on ones but a lot of times there are optional opportunities to get in there and get work, and he’s the guy that’s always there.
“He’s always putting in the extra work to get better and even when our facility is not open he finds places around town to get swings and to throw. So he’s a consummate competitor, and it was a joy to get to coach him this year.”