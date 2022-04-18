Adam Mweemba had always found ways to stand out.
But it was the consistency and leadership the linebacker flashed as a senior at Brunswick High that landed him a college offer. Mweemba signed with Reinhardt University this past Friday during a ceremony in the high school’s auditorium.
Though Mweemba wouldn’t start on the Pirates’ defense until his final prep season, he made a name for himself as a freshman through daily battles with then-BHS senior Warren McClendon, who is coming off a national championship run as the University of Georgia’s starting right tackle.
Mweemba only appeared in two games as a sophomore, but his play began to translate to Friday nights down the stretch of his junior season as he recorded 29 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble in six region games.
While Mweemba had proven his ability to make big plays, he was still relatively inexperienced as a three-down player heading into his senior season. Brunswick had little recourse than to rely on Mweemba, having graduated four linebackers from the previous campaign.
“I knew I was capable of making splash plays, but being the whole quarterback of the defense, head honcho field general, that’s just something that happened on the fly,” Mweemba said.
The Pirates hoped for the best, and that is what they got.
Mweemba tallied a team-high 73 tackles in his final season at Brunswick in addition to three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“His work ethic speaks for itself,” said Pirates head coach Garrett Grady. “We saw him work at a young age against a great talent like Warren, he’d go against him every single day at practice. We would come into practice and know that Adam Mweemba was going to do something special.
“Coming into his senior year, his work ethic in the weight room, catching onto our defense, and really taking leadership and the reigns of it was a great sight to see. The guys really rallied behind him. I’m very happy for him.”
And Mweemba’s impact runs deeper than the stat sheet as the heart and soul of the Pirates’ Black Flag defense, which allowed the fifth-fewest points in Class 6A at 13.7 per game.
Despite stepping straight into a leadership position in his first season as a starter, the players quickly fell in line around the burgeoning senior to help Brunswick produce its best defense since 1999.
“It all just happened over time,” Mweemba said. “I’ve got great guys around me — just all ballers and stuff. I’ve got people who direct me with my coaches and all that. They just prepared me for the whole situation.”
Mweemba’s campaign landed him a spot on the All Region 2-6A first team, as well as recognition on The News’ 2021-22 All-Area Football Team. He credited his preparation and his coaches’ belief for his breakout.
Now, Mweemba will look to continue his career arc in Waleska with an up-and-coming Reinhardt program. The Eagles are coming off a 9-3 season that saw the program win its sixth consecutive Mid-South Conference championship.
“It just felt like home,” Mweemba said of Reinhardt. “From the campus to the coaches, and them always keeping in touch. They’ve definitely got a great staff up there. They’re building something special.”