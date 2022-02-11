Standing 6-foot-9, sophomore William Jobe has started every single game for the Frederica Academy Knights boy’s basketball program since his eighth grade year.
He’s already received offers from top 25 programs and more will be coming in the near future.
He looks to become the first Division 1 boys basketball player from Frederica Academy.
In William’s mind, all he wants to do is focus on his craft and let his game speak for itself.
In the beginning of his basketball career, all Jobe wanted to do was stand in the corner and shoot 3s. Now, the sophomore is making moves to the basket and dominating his way to 19 points a game for the Knights.
How was he able to make a big change in his game?
“I started to workout with a guy in Hinesville, Coach Jessie Fleming,” Jobe said. “He has basically brought my game from shooting in the corner to making moves between my legs and then post moves. “He changed my whole shot. I used to shoot two hands with my feet pointed inwards (push shot) and now I’m shooting one hand and I’m a lot more confident and it looks better. It’s above my head and it’s harder to block.”
Steve Jobe, William’s dad, played college basketball at Wofford and knows a thing or two about how to play at a high level. He has seen his son take his game to a whole new level while earning recognition by Division 1 scouts roughly a year ago.
“The biggest growth is just on the court,” Steve said. “Deciding at certain points in the game to take it to the basket. Using the ball fake. He’s more of a wing player, but he has had to develop some post moves because that’s what he’s had to. The Dirk (Nowitzki) move, he has been doing since the end of last summer.”
With the Knights in the midst of their quest for a GISA Region 2-3A Tournament title, head coach Carl Nash has seen the biggest growth from Jobe come in his maturity.
“I think maturity, emotionally and he has become a better leader even though we have seniors he has times where he has had to lead,” Nash said. “He has done a really good job of that. I think physically, he still has a long way to go, but I do think his maturation with his talent and his skill level have gone way up. I think he is able to shoot the ball with a lot of confidence right now. He has that little fake and clear move that I love…
“Maturity is so important in this game because your skill level has increased every year. Where he wants to go in his life, he understands it. He has to work for it every year, his off-seasons are where he is going to get better. He realized that, and he works extremely hard in the off season. That’s why I think the jump he had from last year to this year not just physically but his skill level and his mental level have increased because of his work ethic in the off season.”
With players the size of Jobe, many anticipate them to sit in the post and make one or two moves to get to the basket. Jobe upgraded his ball handling skills by his AAU coach Demond Stephens.
“In the summer my AAU coach Demond, he would always tell me to always be aggressive and I wouldn’t want to dribble, I just wanted to shoot,” William said. “So what he would do is put me at point at practice and force me to dribble. Then when I wouldn’t shoot it, he would yell at me and take me out of the game, but it helped me because it got me out of my comfort zone. I worked on things that I don’t usually work on. Once I started doing it, it became a habit and I would just get better and better at it.”
Against rivals Bulloch Academy, William came out with the hot hand and took control of the game quickly scoring 15 of his 29 points in the first quarter. His ability to catch and shoot keeps defenses guessing as to what he can do with the ball in his hands.
Although quiet, William isn’t afraid to take control on the court and point at his teammates to the correct spots on the offensive and defensive side.
Besides scoring 19 points a game, William’s a menace all over the court, adding nine rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals to his stat line on a nightly basis. For him, he wants to be even tougher to go up against on the defensive side.
“I think I’m going to get better at rebounding because I’m going to get stronger and better over time,” William said. “I do need to get more elevation and get more blocks. I’ll watch film and I won’t get that high, so I need to work on jumping higher.”
With school’s eyeing to get the commitment from one of the best private basketball players in the state of Georgia, William wants to focus on bringing home the first boys basketball title in 10 years, while growing into his body for the next level.
“That would be nice (state title), 2,000 points sounds nice,” William said smiling at the thought. “Also, just building my mass and getting stronger. That’s one of my main goals, without that you can’t play division one basketball, you can’t play division 2 or 3. So that’s very important for me to do. It’s just got to happen in the weight room.”
As a parent, Steve wants to see his son reach the next level on his terms while receiving a good education along the way.
“What I want to see is him playing at the collegiate level and being able to play where he wants too and have that experience,” Steve said. “To me that’s the most important thing.”