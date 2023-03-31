Coastal City Classic logo

Coastal City Classic

A couple of the state’s historically black colleges and universities will take center stage at Glynn County Stadium this fall.

The Savannah State Tigers and Albany State Golden Rams will face off in the inaugural Coastal City Classic HBCU Football Game at the stadium at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 according to a release from the Glynn County Athletic Department.

