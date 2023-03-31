A couple of the state’s historically black colleges and universities will take center stage at Glynn County Stadium this fall.
The Savannah State Tigers and Albany State Golden Rams will face off in the inaugural Coastal City Classic HBCU Football Game at the stadium at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 according to a release from the Glynn County Athletic Department.
Albany State defeated Savannah State 31-20 in Savannah in a matchup between the SIAC rivals last season.
A contest between the schools at Glynn County Stadium will provide several players an opportunity to return back to the Golden Isles. Former Camden County standout Iman Davis plays for Albany State, while Savannah State rosters Brunswick High alumni Chuckobe Hill and Kaleb Hampton, and McIntosh County Academy’s Will Jones.
The game will be the second football showcase to begin play at Glynn County Stadium since artificial turf was installed Aug. 2022. The second annual Georgia-Florida Border Classic will also be played at the stadium in September.
A press conference featuring athletic directors from both universities will be held at the Glynn County Stadium Athletics Center at 1 p.m. next Friday.