The Frederica Academy boys lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Heritage School on Saturday, ending the Knights’ season in the quarterfinal round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs.
Both teams were exceptional on the defensive side of the ball. Until the lone goal in the second half, neither team produced many shots at the goal.
And when they did, both goalkeepers did a great job in collecting multiple saves.
It wasn’t until just 11:54 remained in the game for the scoreless tie to be broken when Heritage found a tiny hole in Frederica’s wall of a defense and sank the game-winning goal.
The Knights gave everything they could, but down a couple of players due to injury, it was difficult to keep that momentum up for a whole game.
“It was a war of attrition because we lost one before the game to a concussion and Eli today and that’s hard for us as a small school to overcome,” Frederica head coach Tim O’Sullivan said.
When Frederica would gain momentum, Heritage would snatch it away, and vice-versa.
It was a hard fought defensive battle for the Knights, and the team didn’t stop until the final whistle.
O’Sullivan complimented his team on their efforts and not giving up during the game even though they were missing two key players.
“What was really really good from the group was they kept battling free. They kept fighting through the entire time, and I’m very proud of that,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s always a tough way for a season to end, and I would love to get the opportunity to play any team when we’re at full strength, but that wasn’t in the cards today, and we have to live with that.”
One of the bright spots on the day for Frederica was goalkeeper Chandler Sitz’s performance and ability to save a ton of almost goals for the Hawks.
“Chandler has improved every day, and that’s really important as a freshman,” O’Sullivan said. “So these kinds of experiences are great for him, and he did a great job.”
Frederica finished the season with a quarterfinal appearance, which provided the young team with some much-needed experience.
Going into the season, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Knights as they looked to replace a wealth of seniors. However, the young players performed admirably in leading Frederica to a 12-5 record.
“I think this was an important year for all these young freshmen and sophomores to play and all these experiences will pay off down the road,” O’Sullivan said.